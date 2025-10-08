Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele aim to build confidence at Baycurrent Classic
Collin Morikawa discusses focusing on putting, ball control during fall reset
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa’s status for 2026 is secure. That’s not why they flew across the globe to play the Baycurrent Classic in Japan.
The event has become a regular part of both their schedules, providing a chance to reconnect with their Japanese heritage, soak in the culture, get some competitive reps, and, specifically to this year, find some much-needed confidence.
It has not been the 2025 that either golfer envisioned. Both entered the year as top-five players, among the favorites to contend in Signature Events and majors. Instead, both went winless. And after Morikawa’s early-season flurry, neither came particularly close to winning in the last several months.
“It was a tricky year,” Schauffele said Wednesday at Yokohama Country Club.
Schauffele’s season was stifled by injury. He injured his ribs over the offseason, never got the proper ramp-up he hoped and played catch-up all year, unable to regain the form that helped him break through in 2024. Morikawa’s issues stemmed from deteriorating putting, which contributed to losing a late lead and finishing runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and persisted throughout the year. Both were part of the Americans’ losing Ryder Cup effort at Bethpage Black, though Schauffele was a bright spot with a 3-1 record.
As such, regaining confidence is a top priority for both this week at Yokohama Country Club.
“That would probably be the No. 1 thing,” Schauffele said, “Gaining a little bit going into the new year and trying to get back into good form.”
Xander Schauffele talks about his swing
For Schauffele, that will come by putting four consistent rounds together. The world No. 4 missed the TOUR Championship earlier this summer, in part because of his inability to manage the inevitable lulls that come during a 72-hole stroke play event.
For Morikawa, the confidence will come through two areas. First, if he can put together a strong putting week and continue that progress through the offseason. Morikawa’s dalliance with a new putter became a talking point at the Ryder Cup as the American swapped equipment ahead of Bethpage Black. In hopes of finding a spark, Morikawa produced more of the same, losing strokes to the field and finishing 0-2-1 for the week.
“It's an obvious inconsistency in my game,” said Morikawa, who ranked 147th in Strokes Gained: Putting. "Just try to figure out how to roll a couple more putts in, have a little bit more speed.”
Secondly, Morikawa is trying to get his “body right so I can hit my cuts again.”
“Numbers-wise, it looks fine. But comfort level, I want to step up and hit approach shots and know where it's going to be going,” he said. “I'm going to have some time off, which will be nice, and hopefully put that time to use.”
Both Schauffele and Morikawa are expected to play limited schedules the rest of the season. Morikawa has not publicly committed to another tournament this year, though that could certainly change. Schauffele is in the field for the Hero World Challenge in December, but has not publicly committed to anything else.
That puts the onus on the Baycurrent Classic. Both need confidence, and it’s their last chance for the considerable future to find it.