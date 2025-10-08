Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele aim to build confidence at Baycurrent Classic

Schauffele’s season was stifled by injury. He injured his ribs over the offseason, never got the proper ramp-up he hoped and played catch-up all year, unable to regain the form that helped him break through in 2024. Morikawa’s issues stemmed from deteriorating putting, which contributed to losing a late lead and finishing runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and persisted throughout the year. Both were part of the Americans’ losing Ryder Cup effort at Bethpage Black, though Schauffele was a bright spot with a 3-1 record.