The Five: Ryder Cup lingering questions

The Americans don’t have the same distance advantage they used to. Per Data Golf, the American roster is projected to be only 0.5 yards longer than the Europeans. Essentially, it’s a wash. So, how will the U.S. set up Bethpage to favor them? It’s becoming tougher and tougher to find advantages anywhere. In the nascent days of the Ryder Cup, there was a large disparity in where the Americans and Europeans played their golf. By and large, the Americans played on the PGA TOUR and the Europeans played on the DP World Tour, each of which prioritized different skill sets. With almost all players now playing on the PGA TOUR, that has narrowed the skill gap, creating a situation like this year, where the teams’ statistical profiles are largely the same.