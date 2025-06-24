The Five: Top players still searching for first PGA TOUR win

Along with the DP World Tour wins, Ryder Cup appearances and silver medal, Fleetwood has also gotten closer more often than anyone else. His runner-up finish at the Travelers marked his 42nd top 10 finish on TOUR, by far the most top-10s without a win in the TOUR’s modern era (since 1983). They’ve come in every fashion, from the crushing heartbreak of last week to the euphoric final round 63 at the 2018 U.S. Open that nearly stole the major from Brooks Koepka.