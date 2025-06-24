The Five: Top players still searching for first PGA TOUR win
Don’t let Scottie Scheffler’s recent dominance fool you; it’s incredibly difficult to close out a PGA TOUR event. Tommy Fleetwood’s Sunday at the Travelers Championship was a reminder of that.
Fleetwood has accomplished plenty in the game – seven DP World Tour wins, numerous Ryder Cup appearances and an Olympic Silver Medal – yet he is still searching for his first TOUR win. It was a noticeable omission in his resume during the back nine of his final round at TPC River Highlands, as he carded two nervy bogeys over the final three holes to lose a tournament to Keegan Bradley that Fleetwood had held in firm control for the entire weekend.
Fleetwood isn’t the only marquee name who feels past due to win their maiden PGA TOUR title. Ahead of the Rocket Classic, here are five notable players (including Fleetwood) who have yet to win on TOUR.
Tommy Fleetwood
At the risk of being repetitive, we begin with Fleetwood nonetheless, primarily because his resume outshines any others in this category.
Along with the DP World Tour wins, Ryder Cup appearances and silver medal, Fleetwood has also gotten closer more often than anyone else. His runner-up finish at the Travelers marked his 42nd top 10 finish on TOUR, by far the most top-10s without a win in the TOUR’s modern era (since 1983). They’ve come in every fashion, from the crushing heartbreak of last week to the euphoric final round 63 at the 2018 U.S. Open that nearly stole the major from Brooks Koepka.
Fleetwood’s too good not to have a win under his belt, and therein lies the drama as Fleetwood continues the quest with mounting pressure for a title he surely deserves.
Cameron Young
The last year of play hasn’t met the lofty standards Cameron Young set for himself, but he remains the most tantalizing talent without a victory on TOUR.
Young, 28, burst onto the scene in 2022 in a year that will be remembered for his standout debut at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship – but it was a truly impressive season throughout. In total, Young finished runner-up five times in 2021-22, highlighted by his final round 65 at St Andrews that gave a scare to eventual claret jug winner Cam Smith.
Young’s potential has come out most clearly in the majors, furthering his claim as one of the best without a win. He’s finished inside the top 10 in all four majors and the Masters is the only event in which he hasn’t amassed a top-five.
In past years, driving has been what has powered Young. He ranked inside the top 25 of Strokes Gained: Off the Tee in each of his first three seasons. But it’s his putting that has powered a recent surge in his play. Young ranks as a top 10 putter this season, rolling it particularly well over the last two months. He finished in a tie for seventh at the Truist Championship and carded back-to-back T4s at the RBC Canadian Open and U.S. Open.
Byeong Hun An
Other than Tommy Fleetwood, no active TOUR member without a win has made more money in their career than Byeong Hun An.
An, 33, has made over $21 million on the course since turning pro in 2011. He’s won four times internationally, but none have come on the PGA TOUR. His latest close call came at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii, losing to the late Grayson Murray in a playoff. An missed a four-foot putt on the first playoff hole that would have extended the tournament. In total, An has finished runner-up six times in his career.
An burst onto the golfing scene way before his PGA TOUR days, winning the U.S. Amateur in 2009, becoming the youngest to do so at age 17
The two-time Presidents Cup selection isn’t at the top of most people’s minds, but he has carved out an admirable career on the PGA TOUR. The only thing missing is a win.
Denny McCarthy
Long considered the best putter on the PGA TOUR, Denny McCarthy has yet to parlay a red-hot putting week into a victory. But he remains one of the TOUR’s most consistent golfers searching for their maiden TOUR title.
Outside of Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy has played better than any other non-winner on TOUR over the last six months, per DataGolf.
McCarthy has twice lost in a playoff in his career, once to Viktor Hovland at the 2023 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and again to Akshay Bhatia at the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
Despite his consistency, McCarthy just hasn’t been a consistent winner at any point since turning pro. He’s won just one OWGR-recognized event – the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
Luke Clanton
Is it slightly premature to include Luke Clanton on this list, given he is making his third start as a professional this week at the Rocket Classic? Sure, if this list were meant to only encapsulate the most substantial resumes. That’s part of this exercise, yes, but it’s also a litmus test of who is playing the best right now and who projects to play the best going forward.
Given Clanton’s introduction to the PGA TOUR over the last year, he’s more than deserving. Clanton has already amassed two runners-up in just 15 career TOUR starts. He cracked the top 100 of the OWGR before even turning pro and made it clear he belonged on TOUR before earning his TOUR card.
While other rookies will be playing many of the upcoming tournaments for the first time, Clanton received sponsor exemptions into almost all of them last year. He finished T10 at the Rocket Classic last year, T2 at the John Deere Classic, missed the cut at the 3M Open, and finished fifth at the Wyndham Championship. With that experience in hand, Clanton is a serious threat to pick up a victory this year.