Five things to know: TPC Toronto

“The Canadian Open is the highlight of my year,” Pendrith said. “It’s the one week of the year that everyone is cheering for us (Canadians) and we feel right at home, as we should. I’m especially excited for this one. I’ve spent a lot of time at TPC Toronto. I’ve been on the property a lot and I think the players are really going to enjoy their time on the golf course. It’s a big venue and I think it’s going to be awesome – and I’m super excited.”