6H AGO

Sung Kang betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sung Kang returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. Kang will look to improve upon his tie for 41st place finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Kang at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Kang's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4168-68-64-71-13
    2023T1466-68-66-67-17
    2022MC71-74+1
    2021T4767-69-72-69-11

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Kang's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Kang's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 17-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Kang's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC74-79+11--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC74-65-5--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4168-68-64-71-1312.214
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    March 31, 2024Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-74+6--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--

    Kang's recent performances

    • Kang's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson with a score of 13-under.
    • Kang has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang has averaged -1.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.317

    Kang's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kang has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.67% this season.
    • His average Driving Distance stands at 280.5 yards in the 2025 season.
    • Kang is averaging 29.25 Putts Per Round this season.
    • He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72% in the current season.
    • Kang's Par Breakers percentage stands at 13.89% for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.