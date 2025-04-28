Sung Kang betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Sung Kang returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. Kang will look to improve upon his tie for 41st place finish in last year's tournament.
Kang's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T41
|68-68-64-71
|-13
|2023
|T14
|66-68-66-67
|-17
|2022
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|2021
|T47
|67-69-72-69
|-11
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Kang's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Kang's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 17-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-79
|+11
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-5
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T41
|68-68-64-71
|-13
|12.214
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 31, 2024
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
Kang's recent performances
- Kang's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 41st at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson with a score of 13-under.
- Kang has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -1.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.317
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 66.67% this season.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 280.5 yards in the 2025 season.
- Kang is averaging 29.25 Putts Per Round this season.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72% in the current season.
- Kang's Par Breakers percentage stands at 13.89% for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.