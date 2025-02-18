The Five: Which rookies are making strong early impressions?

Capan’s game has largely mirrored his days on the Korn Ferry Tour. Known as one of the best putters in the sport, the flat stick keeps Capan’s floor high, but his game comes and goes based on his driver. He ranks in the top 15 on TOUR in clubhead speed, and it can be a weapon when he’s finding the fairways, but that has not been the case this season. He ranks 181st in driving accuracy, hitting just 40 percent of his fairways.