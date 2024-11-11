PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 25: Doug Ghim of the United States hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 25: Doug Ghim of the United States hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the World Wide Technology Championship, Doug Ghim concluded the weekend at 14-under, good for a 20th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Ghim's average finish has been 14th, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • Ghim last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-under.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Ghim's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/2023MC70-68-4
    10/27/2022MC69-72-1
    10/29/20201464-74-68-69-9
    10/31/2019MC71-71E

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has finished in the top five once.
    • Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
    • Doug Ghim has averaged 310.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 6.369 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Ghim .

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.393 (22nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.1 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim sports a 0.704 mark (sixth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR, while he ranks 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.59. He has broken par 25.03% of the time (64th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121298.1310.1
    Greens in Regulation %472.75%80.00%
    Putts Per Round15829.5929.6
    Par Breakers6425.03%27.22%
    Bogey Avoidance511.63%7.50%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has played 27 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 70.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Ghim, who has 460 points, currently ranks 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 4.451 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.747, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.3932.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7043.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.0281.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.214-0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9116.369

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614
    September 12-15Procore Championship4771-69-72-72-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3366-69-70-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-66-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open264-70-64-65-21--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2771-66-66-69-8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-70-67-65-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.