Doug Ghim betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 25: Doug Ghim of the United States hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the World Wide Technology Championship, Doug Ghim concluded the weekend at 14-under, good for a 20th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Nov. 14-17 aiming for a better finish.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Ghim's average finish has been 14th, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Ghim last played at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Ghim's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|10/27/2022
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|10/29/2020
|14
|64-74-68-69
|-9
|10/31/2019
|MC
|71-71
|E
Ghim's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has finished in the top five once.
- Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 14-under across his last five events.
- Doug Ghim has averaged 310.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging -0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 6.369 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.393 (22nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.1 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim sports a 0.704 mark (sixth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR, while he ranks 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.59. He has broken par 25.03% of the time (64th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|298.1
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.75%
|80.00%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.59
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|64
|25.03%
|27.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.63%
|7.50%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has played 27 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 70.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Ghim, who has 460 points, currently ranks 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 4.451 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.747, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked second in the field.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.393
|2.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.704
|3.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.028
|1.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.214
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.911
|6.369
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-66-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|64-70-64-65
|-21
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|71-66-66-69
|-8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-70-67-65
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.