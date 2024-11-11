Doug Ghim betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he put up a 4.451 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.421.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.747, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.