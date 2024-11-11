PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Justin Suh betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Suh betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Justin Suh will appear in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 45th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Suh at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Suh has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once in recent years (in 2020), posting a score of 2-over and missing the cut.
    • Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Suh's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/29/2020MC69-75+2

    Suh's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Suh has an average finish of 44th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Suh has an average finishing position of 44th in his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Suh is averaging 0.857 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Suh .

    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.192 (136th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.6 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh sports a -0.487 mark (165th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Suh's 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him seventh on TOUR this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 113th. He has broken par 24.68% of the time (73rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance91301.6305.3
    Greens in Regulation %8867.46%74.07%
    Putts Per Round11329.1629.2
    Par Breakers7324.68%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance14715.63%12.04%

    Suh's best finishes

    • Suh, who has participated in 26 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 42.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Suh, who has 149 points, currently ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.725 (he finished 46th in that event).
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.205. He finished 46th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh produced his best effort this season at the Procore Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.390. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.267, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that tournament.
    • Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.192-1.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.4871.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.2111.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5740.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.3170.857

    Suh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-68-73-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7368-69-71-70-63
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC65-74-5--
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-68-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-66-71-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship3769-70-73-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-70-69-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-70-71-68-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4569-69-71-70-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.