Justin Suh betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Justin Suh will appear in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Nov. 14-17 after a 45th-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Suh has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship once in recent years (in 2020), posting a score of 2-over and missing the cut.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Suh's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/29/2020
|MC
|69-75
|+2
Suh's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Suh has an average finish of 44th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Suh has an average finishing position of 44th in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 305.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Suh is averaging 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Suh is averaging 0.857 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.192 (136th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.6 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh sports a -0.487 mark (165th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Suh's 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him seventh on TOUR this season, and his 29.16 putts-per-round average ranks 113th. He has broken par 24.68% of the time (73rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|301.6
|305.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|67.46%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.16
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|73
|24.68%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|147
|15.63%
|12.04%
Suh's best finishes
- Suh, who has participated in 26 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 42.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Suh, who has 149 points, currently ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.725 (he finished 46th in that event).
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.205. He finished 46th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh produced his best effort this season at the Procore Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.390. In that tournament, he finished 37th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.267, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that tournament.
- Suh posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.192
|-1.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.487
|1.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.211
|1.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.574
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.317
|0.857
Suh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-68-73-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-68-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-66-71-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-71-68
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-69-71-70
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
