Justin Suh betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Suh's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.725 (he finished 46th in that event).

Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.205. He finished 46th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh produced his best effort this season at the Procore Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.390. In that tournament, he finished 37th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.267, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that tournament.