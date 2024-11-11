Kevin Tway betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kevin Tway hits the links Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course following a 57th-place finish in the World Wide Technology Championship his last time in competition.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Tway's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 3-under, over his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- In 2023, Tway failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Tway's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|MC
|69-73
|E
|10/27/2022
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|10/29/2020
|40
|68-74-69-70
|-3
Tway's recent performances
- Tway has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Tway has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tway has an average of 3.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tway is averaging 2.510 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
- Tway has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.183, which ranks 62nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 39th, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tway ranks 171st on TOUR with a mark of -0.607.
- On the greens, Tway's 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 22nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 104th. He has broken par 23.05% of the time (127th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.2
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|69.96%
|71.60%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|29.09
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|127
|23.05%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|13.48%
|14.20%
Tway's best finishes
- Tway has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- With 285 points, Tway currently ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Tway's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tway's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.134.
- Tway's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.155.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tway's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.279.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Tway recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.831 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Tway delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.183
|0.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.607
|-2.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.195
|0.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.443
|3.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.214
|2.510
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-71-74-72
|+6
|17
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-66-69-75
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|70-67-75-73
|+5
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-68-72
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|69-65-70-72
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-66-71-72
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|69-67-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|57
|72-70-70-70
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
