The Five: Top storylines of FedExCup Fall

It’s important to note: Thornjornsen is exempt for the 2025 TOUR season regardless of how he plays this fall, but he can improve his priority ranking and access to events. As the PGA TOUR University No. 1, Thorbjornsen is currently playing in a category lower than the rest of the top 125 fully exempt players. But if he finishes inside the top 125 by the season’s end, he will move into the top 125 category, ensuring a much more consistent schedule for 2025.