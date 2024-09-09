Cody Gribble betting profile: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
In his last time out at the 3M Open, Cody Gribble carded a 73rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Procore Championship trying for a better finish.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Procore Championship, Gribble has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 7-under.
- Gribble missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship in 2023.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala's average driving distance was 302.6 (23rd in field), he hit 73.61% of greens in regulation (25th), with 25.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Gribble's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|10/4/2018
|MC
|70-72
|-2
Gribble's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Gribble has an average finish of 47th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Gribble has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Cody Gribble has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Gribble has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -4.084 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gribble's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.2
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.13%
|63.10%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.45
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.46%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.15%
|15.87%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's best finishes
- Gribble, who has played eight tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.084
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|68-69-71-72
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-64-71-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-67-66-69
|-10
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-66-71-71
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|69-65-66-72
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|70-70-73-75
|+4
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the Procore Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.