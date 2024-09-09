Cody Gribble betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five appearances, Gribble has an average finish of 47th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Gribble has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Cody Gribble has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Gribble has an average of -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.