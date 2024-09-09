9H AGO
Ben Taylor betting profile: Procore Championship
Ben Taylor looks for a better result in the 2024 Procore Championship after he placed 30th shooting 7-under in this tournament in 2023.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- In his last four appearances at the Procore Championship, Taylor has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Taylor finished 30th (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the Procore Championship (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sahith Theegala posted numbers of 0.059 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in field), 3.335 in SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 in SG: Putting (second).
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Taylor's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|9/15/2022
|25
|69-69-72-71
|-7
|9/10/2020
|36
|69-67-67-73
|-12
|9/26/2019
|MC
|72-73
|+1
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor has an average of 2.554 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 1.009 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.594 (159th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.1 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor has a -0.793 mark (162nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 67th on TOUR, while he ranks 104th with a putts-per-round average of 29.05. He has broken par 22.60% of the time (124th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|300.1
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|61.62%
|70.49%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|29.05
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|124
|22.60%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|19.57%
|12.85%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has taken part in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Taylor has accumulated 79 points, which ranks him 184th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he put up a 2.339 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945. He finished sixth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor posted his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 17th in the field at 2.142. In that event, he finished 46th.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.866 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.594
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.793
|-1.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.003
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.109
|2.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-1.275
|1.009
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-15
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|69-66-70-69
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|68-68-67-65
|-20
|53
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|64-70-68-74
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Procore Championship.
