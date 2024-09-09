Ben Taylor betting profile: Procore Championship

Taylor has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.

Taylor has an average of 2.554 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.