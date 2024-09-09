PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Tyler Duncan missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after better results Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the Procore Championship.

    The Procore Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
    • Location: Napa, California, USA
    • Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
    • Purse: $6M
    • Previous winner: Sahith Theegala

    At the Procore Championship

    • Over his last seven trips to the Procore Championship, Duncan has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • In 2023, Duncan failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
    • Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).

    Duncan's recent history at the Procore Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/14/2023MC73-72+1
    9/15/2022MC70-77+3
    9/16/2021MC74-68-2
    9/10/2020MC72-73+1
    9/26/20195668-74-71-73-2
    10/4/20186969-70-73-77+1

    Duncan's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Duncan has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Duncan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Tyler Duncan has averaged 294.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan is averaging -0.516 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -1.234 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.290 (38th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.8 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan has a -0.420 average that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Duncan's -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 137th this season, while he averages 29.70 putts per round (149th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126294.8294.5
    Greens in Regulation %4467.89%73.15%
    Putts Per Round14929.7030.3
    Par Breakers16120.22%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.56%12.96%

    Duncan's best finishes

    • Duncan has participated in 18 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, Duncan has 111 points, ranking him 174th in the FedExCup standings.

    Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • Duncan put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.376). That ranked 30th in the field.
    • Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2900.840
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.420-1.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.0280.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.294-0.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.396-1.234

    Duncan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-68-71-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1871-66-67-65-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic368-65-62-65-22--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6568-70-69-68-54
    January 18-21The American Express3467-69-65-69-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-67-71-71-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2367-67-70-72-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6467-75-72-74E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-74-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-69-75-69+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-71-68-68-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    July 25-283M Open5370-69-68-73-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.