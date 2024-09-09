Tyler Duncan betting profile: Procore Championship
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Tyler Duncan putts on the 17th hole during the first round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 16, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition, Tyler Duncan missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He'll be after better results Sept. 12-15 in Napa, California, USA, at the 2024 Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Sept. 12-15, 2024
- Location: Napa, California, USA
- Course: Silverado Resort (North Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,123 yards
- Purse: $6M
- Previous winner: Sahith Theegala
At the Procore Championship
- Over his last seven trips to the Procore Championship, Duncan has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
- In 2023, Duncan failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Procore Championship.
- Sahith Theegala finished with 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (40th in the field), 3.335 SG: Approach the Green (18th), and 8.924 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Theegala also posted numbers of 302.6 in average driving distance (23rd in field), 73.61% in terms of greens in regulation (25th), and 25.75 putts per round (first).
Duncan's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/14/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|9/15/2022
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|9/16/2021
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|9/10/2020
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|9/26/2019
|56
|68-74-71-73
|-2
|10/4/2018
|69
|69-70-73-77
|+1
Duncan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Duncan has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Duncan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Tyler Duncan has averaged 294.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan is averaging -0.516 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Duncan is averaging -1.234 Strokes Gained: Total.
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.290 (38th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.8 yards ranks 126th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Duncan has a -0.420 average that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 44th with a 67.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Duncan's -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 137th this season, while he averages 29.70 putts per round (149th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|294.8
|294.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|67.89%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.70
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|161
|20.22%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.56%
|12.96%
Duncan's best finishes
- Duncan has participated in 18 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Duncan has 111 points, ranking him 174th in the FedExCup standings.
Duncan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Duncan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.799 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- Duncan put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 1.342.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Duncan's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.193.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Duncan recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.376). That ranked 30th in the field.
- Duncan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.290
|0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.420
|-1.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.028
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.294
|-0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.396
|-1.234
Duncan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|71-66-67-65
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|68-65-62-65
|-22
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|67-69-65-69
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|67-67-70-72
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|67-75-72-74
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-74-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-69-75-69
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Procore Championship.
