Tyler Duncan betting profile: Procore Championship

In his last five events, Duncan has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Duncan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Tyler Duncan has averaged 294.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Duncan is averaging -0.516 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.