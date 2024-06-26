The Five: Young phenoms looking to turn heads, contend at Rocket Mortgage Classic

On the back of all that, Clanton, 20, got through his U.S. Open sectional and at Pinehurst battled to the very end for low am. Trailing playing partner Neal Shipley by one going into the last hole, Clanton found the pine straw right of the 18th fairway but hit a sensational approach from 129 yards, his ball barely sliding past the hole before stopping 6 feet away. Although he three-putted from there, giving low am honors to Shipley, Clanton had merely reminded him of his prowess.