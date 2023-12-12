Memorable moments from Tiger and Charlie Woods at PNC Championship
A look back at the highlights of the duo's last three years at the tournament
Written by Jimmy Reinman
Tiger and Charlie Woods will tee it up once again at the PNC Championship this weekend at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. This will be their fourth consecutive appearance at the tournament, which has become one of the marquee events of the fall season.
While some like to refer to this section of the golf calendar as the off-season, fans are tuned in any time Tiger Woods tees it up at this stage of his career, regardless of the context. As many witnessed during the most recent edition of the Hero World Challenge, whenever and wherever Tiger appears on a golf course, it becomes must-see entertainment. This weekend at the PNC Championship alongside his son is poised to be no different.
There won’t be any FedExCup points up for grabs or any OWGR ranking to fight over. Just some of the biggest names in the sport playing golf with their family around the holidays. This event reminds so many of us why we love the game.
In preparation for the PNC Championship, we collected some of the most iconic moments over the last three years from Team Woods.
Charlie flushes 5-iron off the tee to card Team Woods’ 11th consecutive birdie
Team Woods entered the final round of the 2021 PNC Championship tied for fifth, three shots off the lead. While most fans were happy to just see Tiger back on a golf course, the Woods duo were over the simple pomp and circumstance of their mere presence. They were there to win.
What followed was a display of superb scramble golf from Charlie and Tiger that included a run of 11 straight birdies starting at the sixth and extending through No. 17.
Charlie Woods' tee shot sets up 11th straight birdie at PNC Championship
The run was highlighted by Charlie striping a 5-iron to 4 feet on the par-3 17th, tying the lead with John Daly and his college-aged son John Daly II heading to 18.
Charlie dropped the putt for the solo birdie, marking 11 straight circles for Team Woods, a tournament record.
Charlie hits the iconic walk-in and putter raise
It took just four holes into the first round of the 2021 PNC for the moxie of the younger Woods to be on full display for the world. Taking a page out of Tiger’s book of signature celebrations, Charlie walked in a lengthy birdie putt and raised his putter to the sky just like his father has done in some of the biggest moments in the history of golf.
Team Woods makes birdie on No. 4 at PNC Championship
That wasn’t the only statement putt from the younger Woods, as he drained a birdie on the par-3 eighth and promptly tossed his marker at dear old dad.
Team Woods shoots 59 in the opening round in 2022
After withdrawing from the Hero World Challenge just two weeks prior, many questioned Tiger's health ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship.
As he has done so many times over the late stage of his career, Tiger showed up and proved that he still has what it takes to get the ball to and in the hole.
Tiger and Charlie came out blazing to open the tournament, carding a 59 in the opening round.
Tiger and Charlie Woods’ best shots from 2022 PNC Championship
While the team would shoot 65 in the final round (in their Sunday red) to finish eighth, the prowess they showed in the opening round alongside the team of Justin and Mike Thomas displayed not only that Tiger still had the ability to swing freely, but that Charlie's game was continuing a promising upwards trajectory.
Charlie displays trash-talk prowess with clever response to Mike Thomas
Tiger Woods isn’t one of the more outspoken figures in golf, but he certainly knows how to dish out some clever trash talk. This gamesmanship isn’t lost on son Charlie, who delivered the perfect needle to the team of Justin Thomas and dad Mike Thomas at the 2020 PNC.
Mike Thomas, a PGA professional who specializes in coaching junior golfers and has worked with Charlie in the past, left a note for the younger Woods in the middle of the fairway during the pro-am the day before the first round.
“Charlie drove one through the fairway and my dad was playing in front of them and he’d hit it into the trees,” Justin Thomas explained. “My dad wrote on a piece of paper, ‘draw hole,’ and put it under his ball. In typical Woods fashion, he kept the piece of paper, and when my dad hit it in the bunker, he put the exact same piece of paper behind his ball.”
Some gall for an 11-year-old to call out a seasoned PGA professional, in front of the TV cameras no less. One could suppose that’s just the natural confidence instilled in someone growing up with an 82-time TOUR winner as a dad.
“For some reason, Charlie just always wants to beat me, it doesn't matter what it is. Although he's never beaten me in golf or a putting contest, he still talks trash just like his dad. It will be fun,” said Justin Thomas. “We'll have that inner tournament within a tournament, trying to shut his little mouth up, but it will be fun.”
Tiger outdrives Justin Thomas
Following the shocking news of Tiger Woods’ car accident in February 2021, questions began to surface asking if the 15-time major champion would ever be able to compete, or even play golf, again. After intense surgery, talks of amputation, and eventually being bedridden in his Florida home for three months, Tiger returned to golf alongside his son at the 2021 PNC Championship.
Tiger’s game was limited. A noticeable limp and stiffness in the swing were apparent from the first tee shot. Justin Thomas, playing alongside Team Woods, was determined that a 45-year-old, hobbled Tiger would not outdrive him. That changed on the 11th hole.
“I hit it pretty good and as soon as his ball took that big bounce, we looked at each other and I was like, ‘If it’s going to happen, it’s going to be this one because I think it just launched.’ And yeah, that was a shot to the ego," Thomas said with a smile.
Team Woods makes birdie on No. 11 at PNC Championship
Team Woods would go on to birdie the hole, but it was in that moment off the tee that Tiger showed he just might still have what it takes to compete.
“It's pretty amazing, isn’t it?” Nick Faldo said. “To go from fearing that you can’t use your foot to standing, he’s gone through every stage and ticking every box with sheer hard work and amazing determination. Maybe this was a goal. This was a great goal for him to come and play with his boy.”
The mannerisms
One of the biggest catalysts in the public’s growing interest in Charlie Woods was a video put together super cutting the similarities in movements and mannerisms between father and son.
Where most people share some common traits with their parents, few get to display those characteristics through a shared sport in front of the television cameras. Those who have watched Tiger play over the last three decades were quick to see the eerily similar quirks Charlie has picked up from his dad.
Tiger and Charlie mannerisms: Like Father, Like Son at 2022 PNC Championship
The swing. The fist pump. The quick grab of the tee. It’s all there.
Jimmy Reinman is a member of the PGA TOUR's digital content team. A native of Florida’s Space Coast, he is passionate about golf’s most emboldened characters and bizarre lore. He dreams of one day making center-face contact with a long iron.