Round recap: Tiger and Charlie Woods shoot 64 in PNC's first round
Tiger Woods and son Charlie fist bump following a birdie at the ninth hole during the PNC Championship. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
December is all about family traditions, and today was the start of relatively new one that has quickly become one of the golf world’s favorites.
Tiger and Charlie Woods played their opening round of the PNC Championship today at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. This is the fourth consecutive year that Team Woods has teed it up in this 36-hole, parent-child scramble.
While Woods’ career once was defined by his performances in March, April, June and July, December has become the month of Tiger. The PNC comes a couple weeks after his Hero World Challenge, which Woods played a couple weeks ago. The Hero was his first tournament since having fusion surgery on an ankle joint after this year’s Masters.
Woods finished 18th in the Hero’s 20-man field, displaying some promising signs while also showing the expected rust and fatigue after his long layoff. This week’s PNC offers another opportunity for him to prepare for his return to the TOUR in 2024 – he believes he can play once a month next year – and for Charlie’s continued progress to be on full display.
Charlie is now 14 and has grown 4 inches in the past year, according to his father. That meant he had to move back a set of tees for this year’s PNC Championship, but that didn’t have much impact on Team Woods because Charlie also displayed copious clubhead speed on Saturday. He drove it over one green and hit several tee shots over 300 yards. Notah Begay, Tiger’s college teammate and close friend, said that Charlie’s clubhead speed sits somewhere between 115-120 mph. Begay also noted that Charlie can “cruise” at a ball speed in the mid-170s with his driver.
“For his age, (that’s) quite a lot of ball speed,” Begay said. Tiger got both his kids involved Saturday, as daughter Sam served as his caddie for the first time.
“For me to have both my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn't have been more special for me,” Tiger said, “and I know that we do this a lot at home, needle each other and have a great time. But it was more special to do it in a tournament like this.”
For Team Woods, it was the shorter clubs that kept them from going lower Saturday. Their 8-under 64 leaves them T11 in the 20-team field after the first round. They’re seven shots behind the leaders, Matt Kuchar and his son, Cameron, and four back of the four teams that are tied for second: the Langers, Singhs, Goosens and Duvals. Those latter three were some of Tiger’s toughest competition during his prime years.
The PNC’s host venue, the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, has wide fairways and large greens. Tiger and Charlie were in the fairway with wedge in hand throughout the day but didn’t hit enough approach shots close to the hole, nor did they hole many putts. There were too many two-putt pars for this low-scoring format.
“I drove the ball really good today,” Charlie said. “Didn't miss a fairway, and still managed to shoot 8-under. We just suck at putting.”
Added Tiger, “That sums it up right there.”
A pair of 10-footers were the longest putts they made all day, surprising considering they get two cracks at each attempt. Team Woods had two two-putt birdies on par-5s on the front nine and another came from just off the green on the par-4 13th after Charlie’s tee shot landed on the green before rolling to the back fringe. The rest were on putts inside 5 feet after getting near the green on short par-4s and the par-5 18th.
Charlie’s clubhead speed was the highlight of the day. On the front nine, he twice hit the green on par-5s with iron shots that sailed more than 200 yards. Then he drove it into a greenside bunker on the par-4 seventh and displayed a nifty short game with a high, spinning sand shot that carried some 20 yards before stopping near the hole. They closed the front nine with Tiger’s 10-foot birdie putt.
Their first birdie on the back nine came after Charlie drove it within 40 yards of the 11th green and wedged to 5 feet. He hit the shot of the day two holes later, carrying his drive more than 300 yards and onto the green. Charlie birdied the par-3 17th after hitting his tee shot to 10 feet, and they closed with one more birdie after Tiger hit his approach just over the final green and chipped it close to the hole.
“I like the way everything looks for next season,” Notah Begay said of Tiger. “He talked about playing once a month. I think that would be a nice, aggressive, manageable schedule. He can get the recovery routine down, he’ll be just fine.”
Tiger and Charlie will undoubtedly appear in their Sunday red-and-black for the final round, and they’ll need one of their father’s famous charges if they want to win the PNC for the first time.
1:05 p.m.
Back-to-back birdies to end the day for Team Woods, but their 8-under 64 will leave them seven shots behind the Kuchars and four shots behind the four teams who are tied for second place: the Langers, Singhs, Goosens and Duvals. The latter three were some of Tiger’s stiffest competition in his prime.
If there’s one consolation for Tiger and Charlie, it’s that they tied Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, with that last birdie on 18.
Tiger hit the fairway first on 18, playing a bleeding cut that started over the water before turning back toward the fairway. That allowed Charlie to take a crack off the tee, and he nailed another one down the fairway. Neither Tiger or Charlie could hit the green on the par-5 18th, but Tiger’s approach rolled just through the putting surface and he was able to chip it close.
12:40 p.m.
We’re off the par train! That’s not a good ride to be on in the scramble format.
Another true birdie for Charlie, who hits his tee shot on the par-3 17th to 10 feet and then drains the putt.
It matches the longest putt they’ve made all day. Three of their seven birdies have come on two-putts. They’ve also made two 10-footers and had a couple birdie putts inside 5 feet after Charlie drove close to the green. It’s been a lot of two-putts today, as Team Woods has had no trouble finding the fairway and the putting surface. They just haven’t rolled them in.
12:27 p.m.
Three straight for the pars Woods, who are nine off the lead with two holes remaining in their second round. They’re going to be facing a sizable deficit in the second round.
The latest par exemplifies their day. They were in the fairway with wedge in hand but unable to capitalize. Notah Begay, who’s observed Charlie’s game closely, again makes the astute observation that Charlie is missing his wedges short and right because his swing is too steep and the ball rides up the face of the club. Woods doesn’t do much better from 87 yards, hitting his shot 15 feet past the hole. They two-putt for another par.
The highlight of the hole was the presence of Justin Thomas’ dog Franklin, who gives Tiger several kisses as he walks off the green.
11:57 a.m.
The Charlie recoil is on display again after he rips another drive into the fairway. He obviously loves the freedom of this scramble format, and fans love his swagger.
The team makes an unacceptable mistake after Tiger’s second shot sets them up just short of the par-5 green. Their ball lay just a couple feet off the ground, and both Tiger and Charlie chose to putt it but neither could get it closer than 15 feet from the hole. They both missed and made par to remain 6 under par, nine back of the Kuchars.
Charlie has produced a couple highlights today, including his drive that landed on the green on the previous hole, but it has been a pretty quiet performance from them. They just haven’t made enough putts to contend today.
11:40 a.m.
After another par at 12, Charlie produces another amazing shot on a short, dogleg par-4. He takes his drive over the trees and carries it onto the green. The ball lands about 15 feet from the hole before landing in the back fringe. The shot inspired a fan to yell, “Watch out, he’s coming!” Charlie’s reply?
“I’m already here.” Bold!
Charlie Woods drives it over par-4 green to set up birdie at PNC Championship
It’s one of the best shots of the day, and leads to an easy two-putt birdie for Team Woods. They’re now 6 under through 13 holes.
11:07 a.m.
After another par at 10, another natural birdie for Charlie at the 11th hole after he drove it within 40 yards of the green and pitched to a couple of feet. Team Woods has picked up the pace a bit with three birdies in their last five holes, but still find themselves in the middle of the 20-man field. And the Kuchars continue to make birdies, now standing at 13 under through 16 holes.
Charlie Woods sticks it close to set up birdie at PNC Championship
If there’s one consolation for the Woodses, it’s that they’re beating their rivals, Team Thomas, by one.
10:48 a.m.
It wouldn’t be the PNC Championship without comparisons between Tiger and Charlie. After Charlie hits another drive over 300 yards, father and son are shown making similar, smooth practice swings next to each other as they prepare for the 93-yard approach shot on the ninth hole. Then the telecast shows side-by-side comparisons of Charlie’s current swing with Tiger’s action when he was 15 years old and winning his first U.S. Junior Amateur at nearby Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
Tiger and Charlie Woods' swing comparison
Notah Begay notes that Charlie can reach clubhead speeds between 115-120 mph. The PGA TOUR average in 2023 was 115 mph.
Tiger hits his wedge about 10 feet past the hole, and after Charlie narrowly misses, Tiger pours it in. They make the turn in 4-under 32. The Kuchars are now 12 under through 14, however.
Tiger Woods uses nice approach to yield birdie at PNC Championship
10:30 a.m.
Tiger and Charlie both two-putt from the fringe on the par-3 eighth hole, with Tiger leaving his putt agonizingly short. Charlie drops to his knees as Tiger’s attempt stops inches short of the hole, right in the middle.
The most interesting part of this hole was the conversation between Dan Hicks and Notah Begay about Tiger the golf dad. Charlie has been competing in Begay’s series of junior tournaments as part of his competitive schedule. Begay admits “it’s quite an undertaking when Tiger comes on property anywhere” but also notes how hard Tiger tries to not be a distraction when he’s caddying for Charlie or simply in his gallery. That, of course, is impossible.
“He demonstrated a lot of respect for all those other kids,” Begay says, “and was just happy to see Charlie competing.”
10:14 a.m.
Here we go! After a methodical start, Charlie produced several highlights on the seventh hole. It started when Charlie drove it over a penalty area and into a greenside bunker on the dogleg-right par-4. His ball carried the hazard by just a few yards before bouncing into a greenside bunker. Notah Begay noted that Charlie, 14, can “cruise” at a ball speed in the mid-170s with his driver.
“For his age, (that’s) quite a lot of ball speed,” Begay said.
The next shot may have been even more impressive, though. Facing a bunker shot of about 40 yards that required a long carry over the sand, Charlie opened the face of his sand wedge wide open and took an aggressive swing that resulted in a high, spinning shot that stopped a couple feet from the hole.
Charlie Woods' bunker play leads to birdie at PNC Championship
Charlie made the putt, as well, for the team’s first one-putt and first birdie on a hole that is not on a par-5. They’re now 3 under through seven holes, but the Kuchars continue they’re incredible pace. They’re 11 under on their first 12 holes.
9:53 a.m.
Team Woods continues to lean on Charlie’s driving. Even though he moved back a set of tees this year, he’s still hitting it past Tiger and JT. On the sixth hole, the Woodses had just 89 yards remaining for their approach shot.
Charlie hit first, but was disappointed with the shot immediately. He one-armed the follow through as his ball sailed onto the putting surface, but well short and right of the target. The mishit provides Notah Begay the opportunity for some great analysis:
“It’s just that (Charlie’s) transition generates a lot of lag in the full swing but you have to shallow it out in those shorter clubs,” Begay said. “You could tell he just got steep on that, the ball slid up the face and went high and right, which is exactly what it should do if you get steep on a wedge.”
Before Tiger hits, Begay says, “Now let the master show you how to shallow it out, how to flatten the flight and control the distance.” Tiger does exactly that, as his ball is directly on-line, sailing about 12 feet past the flag. After Charlie misses, Tiger can’t take advantage of getting the read. His putt lips out.
“That’s a head-scratcher,” Begay says after Tiger misses the relatively simple birdie putt. They remain 2 under after six holes. They’ve two-putted every hole they’ve played.
9:39 a.m.
Charlie’s ability with the long-irons is the biggest revelation thus far. On both par-5s they’ve played, Charlie has hit the green in two with a long-iron from more than 200 yards. This time, he found the putting surface from 210 yards, four yards closer than his approach on the par-5 third. Impressive stuff for a 14-year-old.
Charlie Woods waves at tee shot, hits fairway at PNC Championship
Team Woods had just an iron into another par-5 because of another roasted drive from Charlie. He displayed the full recoil and then waved at his ball and walked after it, leaving his tee in the ground. Justin Thomas told Charlie that he’d snag the tee, to which Charlie replied, “Ya, you get that.” Trash talk is always part of the Woods-Thomas dynamic. Tiger has described Justin as the little brother he never had, and Justin and Charlie have the same dynamic.
Unlike the third hole, however, Dad showed up his son and hit his approach closer than Charlie’s. After making just one birdie in the first four holes, an eagle here would be a huge lift for the Woodses, who are currently beating just one team. Instead, it’s another two-putt.
While another birdie is helpful, it’s also a bit disappointing.
Tiger Woods birdies No. 5 at PNC Championship
Like the previous hole, Tiger left his putt short, bemoaning his lack of aggressiveness in the scramble format. With Charlie already close to the hole, Tiger didn’t have to worry about hitting his putt close to the hole. He was only concerned with making it. “It’s a scramble,” Tiger says in amazement, to which Justin sarcastically replies, “It’s a hell of a two-putt, though.” That’s not what the Woodses need. They’re 2 under through five, five behind the Kuchars, who shot 7-under 29 on the front.
9:25 a.m.
The sound of rain drops crackling on umbrellas can be heard on the broadcast as the anticipated precipitation arrives in Orlando. Tiger was wearing white pants to complement his peach shirt, but he now has the rain pants on. One note of interest is that Charlie’s pullover is not made by Nike, the brand that Tiger has worn for the entirety of his pro career, but instead is from Greyson, the same brand that Justin Thomas wears.
Course management and strategy were always an important part of Tiger’s success, and Team Woods used a bit of it on the par-3 fourth hole. Charlie hit first from the forward tees, aiming toward the middle of the green so Dad could take aim at the flag tucked behind a bunker. Tiger hit it to about 15 feet, and two two-putts meant another par. This would be a great start if this was a U.S. Open, but pars won’t allow the Woodses to keep pace in this scramble format. They’re now 1 under after four holes after four two-putting every hole, including the par-5 third.
9:07 a.m.
The third hole is where Charlie displayed some of the skills that makes fans so curious about his potential. Charlie’s tee shot on the par-5 third left Team Woods with 214 yards to the green. Charlie, 14, hit the green with an iron, leaving the team a lengthy eagle putt after Tiger pulled his attempt at the approach shot well left of the green. Charlie possesses the power to reach the green with an iron but his swing also was well-balanced, a combination of speed and grace that his father showed in his earlier days. Notah Begay noted on the broadcast that balance is something Tiger and Charlie have been working on in Charlie’s swing. Team Woods earned its first birdie after Tiger cozied their long eagle putt a couple inches from the hole.
Tiger and Charlie Woods make birdie at PNC Championship
They’re now 1-under par, five behind the team of Matt Kuchar and his son, Cameron, who have birdied six of their first eight holes. Matt had two top-10s in three starts in the FedExCup Fall, and Cameron is a promising junior player who made it to U.S. Open Final Qualifying this year.
8:49 a.m.
Two holes. Two pars.
The Woodses once again had a wedge in hand from the fairway but couldn’t convert. Charlie hit his approach from 114 yards in the fairway over the green, while Tiger’s approach went about 17 feet past the flag. Both Tiger and Charlie two-putted for the par.
8:36 a.m.
Par on the first hole. That’s not going to get it done in this scramble format, where the winning score is often around 25-under par for the 36 holes. Even with Charlie moving back a set of tees, his driver is still a huge asset. From the forward tees, Charlie’s drive went well past the tee shots of Tiger and JT. Charlie also hit the closest approach shot of the four. NBC’s Notah Begay, a college teammate and close friend of Tiger, noted that Tiger has been helping Charlie develop a wider array of wedge shots, and it paid off as Charlie hit it to about 12 feet from 80 yards. After using both Charlie’s tee shot and approach, neither of the Woodses could convert the birdie putt, however.
8:27 a.m.
One thing to note is that carts are allowed at the PNC Championship, which is one reason that Tiger has played this event over the years. NBC’s Peter Jacobsen noted that Tiger walked all 18 holes in Friday’s pro-am. Jacobsen also noted how well Woods was getting on to his left side through impact. Woods found the fairway with his opening tee shot. Thomas outdrove Woods by about 15 yards on the opening hole.
A reminder that Charlie has moved back a set of tees this year. He is now playing a course that measures 6,576 yards. Charlie will compete from the same tees as a few of his fellow amateurs (Reagan Cink, John Daly II, Brady Duval and others) as well as some of the game’s most accomplished professionals.
Steve Stricker, Vijay Singh, Tom Lehman, Jim Furyk, Nelly Korda and John Daly – all major winners on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions or LPGA – are among the players who will compete this week from the same distance as Charlie.
A year ago, Charlie played from tees that were roughly 500 yards shorter. There were some holes where Tiger Woods would send his son up first to drive, and if he hit the fairway, Tiger didn’t need to leave his cart to hit.
There are only seven players in the field – including Tiger Woods – who will play tees deeper than those from which Charlie will compete. The extra yardage did not seem to face Charlie in a final practice round on Friday. He will be able to get to the par-5 holes with ease (the exception being the 585-yard 14th), and there are even a few par 4s (Nos. 10 and 13) that Tiger wants him to aggressively try to drive.
8:10 a.m.
We’re still a few minutes from the first tee shots for Tiger and Charlie Woods, but a crowd is already gathered around the first tee in anticipation. And we already have some news. Tiger’s daughter, Sam, will be on the bag for him today.
There were questions about who would caddie for Tiger after his longtime looper, Joe LaCava, went to work for Patrick Cantlay earlier this year. Tiger employed his friend, Rob McNamara, who also serves as the vice president of Tiger’s TGR Venture, at the Hero World Challenge. McNamara also was on the bag in Friday’s practice round. But Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis tweeted Saturday morning that Sam would be on the bag.
Sam, 16, was born a day after Tiger finished runner-up in the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont. She impressed with her poise at the podium when she introduced her father at last year’s World Golf Hall of Fame induction.
“My dad found himself in a position to make an 18-foot putt to force a U.S. Open playoff, which he missed by a foot,” she said in that speech. “He then had to rush to the airport, fly from Pittsburgh to Orlando, and drive to the Winnie Palmer Hospital. Within five minutes of walking into the hospital room, still wearing his red golf shirt, on June 18, I was born. He may have lost that day, but he won the greatest gift of all.”
Her speech was both humorous and emotional, eliciting tears from her father.
“I realized while writing this speech that, no matter what life throws our way, we somehow come out together and stronger. You know, train hard, fight easy,” she said, echoing the mantra that her grandfather, Earl Woods, passed on to Tiger.
Tiger Woods and his daughter Sam on the range at PNC Championship