Round recap: Tiger and Charlie Woods shoot 64 in PNC's first round

The third hole is where Charlie displayed some of the skills that makes fans so curious about his potential. Charlie’s tee shot on the par-5 third left Team Woods with 214 yards to the green. Charlie, 14, hit the green with an iron, leaving the team a lengthy eagle putt after Tiger pulled his attempt at the approach shot well left of the green. Charlie possesses the power to reach the green with an iron but his swing also was well-balanced, a combination of speed and grace that his father showed in his earlier days. Notah Begay noted on the broadcast that balance is something Tiger and Charlie have been working on in Charlie’s swing. Team Woods earned its first birdie after Tiger cozied their long eagle putt a couple inches from the hole.