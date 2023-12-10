The First Look: Team Woods returns, family pairings highlight PNC Championship field

FIELD NOTES AND STORYLINES: Steve Stricker and daughter Izzi are the only team making their debut this year. Stricker won six times on PGA TOUR Champions this season and had another five runner-up results. Izzi plays golf at Wisconsin and also caddied for Steve as he won the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship… Tiger Woods and son Charlie are teeing it up at the PNC for the fourth time. Their best result came in 2021 when they finished second… Defending champions Vijay Singh and son Qass are looking to recreate their magic from 2022. Last year was their 16th time teeing it up together at this event and they finally broke through for a win, becoming the first pair to shoot two sub-60 rounds at the event. Vijay Singh had one win on PGA TOUR Champions this season… John Daly and his son, John Daly II, return to the field. They won the PNC in 2021 in record-setting fashion. The younger Daly was a redshirt sophomore at the University of Arkansas in 2022-23… LPGA Tour superstar Nelly Korda is back in action alongside her father, Petr. The Kordas finished tied for fifth last year, and she teed it up with Tony Finau at the Grant Thornton Invitational last week… Korda will be joined on the LPGA Tour side by Annika Sorenstam once again. The women’s golf legend is set to return to the PNC alongside her son, Will McGee. McGee was 11 last year in his tournament debut – the youngest participant in the event’s history… Padraig Harrington is hoping to improve on his fourth-place result from a year ago, but this time he’s got his youngest son, Ciaran. Harrington, who won twice on PGA TOUR Champions this year, played last year with his older son Patrick. Ciaran turns 16 in December… Stewart Cink and son Reagan spent plenty of time together inside the ropes over the last few years with the elder Cink leaning on Reagan as his caddy through a late-career resurgence. The duo had two wins together. Stewart Cink turned 50 in May and finished third in his PGA TOUR Champions debut. Now the duo will play together… Justin Thomas returns to play alongside his father, Mike. The Thomases won this event in 2020. Justin Thomas finished third at the Hero World Challenge… Lee Trevino, now 84, will continue his streak as the only golfer to play every iteration of the PNC Championship. He's back in action alongside his son Daniel… Matt Kuchar, who is the only golfer to make the FedExCup Playoffs every year since its inception, will tee it up with his elder son, Cameron, once again. Matt Kuchar played last year with his younger son, Carson… The rest of the field is made up of major champions and icons of the game including Bernhard Langer (son, Jason), David Duval (son, Brady), Nick Faldo (son, Matthew), Tom Lehman (son, Sean), JustinLeonard (son, Luke), Mark O’Meara (son, Shaun), Jim Furyk (son, Tanner), Nick Price (son, Greg) and Retief Goosen (son, Leo). The Goosen duo are back for the first time since 2019.