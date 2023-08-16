The Five: Tweaks, trains and TOUR Championship implications to watch at the BMW Championship

He just needs to get there, and a win at Olympia Fields would likely earn him one of the U.S. Team’s six automatic spots. Otherwise, his fate would be in the hands of captain Zach Johnson, who will make six captain’s picks after the TOUR Championship. Bradley enters the week at No. 10 in the U.S. standings, and he knows there are plenty of veteran options for the captain to consider. Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark have clinched Ryder Cup berths, with Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka and Max Homa rounding out the top six spots heading into the BMW Championship.