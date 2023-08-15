From LA to Houston, Theegala finds two families through golf

If you know much about Theegala, it’s probably for his stellar play and agonizing finish at the last year’s WM Phoenix Open, which announced him as a force. After he bogeyed the drivable 17th hole and missed a playoff by one, he melted into the arms of his mom, Karuna, and dad, Muralidhar. The Netflix docuseries “Full Swing” was there to capture it all. Even his little brother, Sahan, who goes to Seton Hall, was there; Theegala estimates friends and family numbered 60-65.