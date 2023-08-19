Bubble boy Sam Burns ties Olympia Fields course record with bogey-free 62

Burns’ record-tying round came at an opportune time, as the LSU alum has plenty to play for this week in Chicagoland. He entered the week at No. 30 in the FedExCup, squarely on the bubble to advance to the TOUR Championship at East Lake. He’s also 12th in the U.S. Ryder Cup Team standings, looking to make a final case for a spot on Captain Zach Johnson’s squad (the six automatic qualifiers will be finalized after the BMW Championship, with six captain’s picks to be selected after the TOUR Championship).