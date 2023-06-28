The Five: Big names on the FedExCup Playoffs bubble

The struggles stem from a failed swing change this offseason. Hoping to improve on his 20th-place finish in last year’s FedExCup, Horschel made slight tweaks to his mechanics. While they worked in practice, he couldn’t get them to show up consistently once competition started. Understanding it was doing more harm than good, Horschel and his team reverted to old swing feels – the ones that led to seven TOUR wins. He can see the progress, but the margins in professional golf are small. The 36-year-old said he’s struggling to get the ball starting left for his go-to cut shot, which penalized him a great deal at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. After shooting an opening-round 84, an emotional Horschel said his confidence “is the lowest it’s been in (his) entire golf career.”