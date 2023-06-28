How a text from his wife reminded Justin Thomas to love the game

After a spring of uneven form, it was the right time to receive this message. Thomas’ dip in play has affected him personally, he freely admits. He expects a lot from himself. This makes a consistent mental approach even more important, and he takes this area seriously, he said Wednesday.



“It's tough. I work on it like I work on my wedge game. I practice it, I try to learn from it like I do every tournament,” Thomas said of his mental game. “I learned a lot from the U.S. Open. I felt like I was playing -- I know I was playing the best golf that I've played in a really long time … I'm talking two, three, four, five years. Because of that, my expectations got up and I fully expected to go win that golf tournament.”