Denny McCarthy betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

McCarthy ranks 152nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.414, with a Driving Distance average of 297.2 yards that ranks 145th.

He ranks 82nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at 0.108, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 66.61% ranks 104th.

Around the green, McCarthy posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.105, which ranks 57th on the Tour.

On the greens, McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.452 ranks 16th on the Tour, and he averages 28.51 Putts Per Round (40th). He also ranks 27th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys at a 13.40% rate.