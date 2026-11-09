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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology

Denny McCarthy sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology

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Denny McCarthy arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in strong recent form, with the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions set to tee off Nov. 12-15. McCarthy looks to build on a promising stretch of results as he competes in this inaugural event.

Latest odds for McCarthy at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Denny McCarthy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT668-65-67-69-19--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2367-69-70-65-13--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1567-64-71-11--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2968-72-68-69-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-71+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2964-68-70-70-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-73+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-68-64-66-20133.750
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3968-65-70-70-77.964

Denny McCarthy's recent performances

  • McCarthy has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
  • McCarthy has averaged -0.223 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • McCarthy has averaged 1.110 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Denny McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.414-0.223
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1080.444
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1050.592
Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4520.298
Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2511.110

Denny McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarthy ranks 152nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.414, with a Driving Distance average of 297.2 yards that ranks 145th.
  • He ranks 82nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at 0.108, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 66.61% ranks 104th.
  • Around the green, McCarthy posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.105, which ranks 57th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.452 ranks 16th on the Tour, and he averages 28.51 Putts Per Round (40th). He also ranks 27th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys at a 13.40% rate.
  • McCarthy has accumulated 473 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 86th on the Tour. He breaks par 21.88% of the time, ranking 111th, and his Strokes Gained: Total of 0.251 ranks 78th.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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