Denny McCarthy betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Denny McCarthy sinks 29-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology
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Denny McCarthy arrives at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in strong recent form, with the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions set to tee off Nov. 12-15. McCarthy looks to build on a promising stretch of results as he competes in this inaugural event.
Denny McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T23
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T15
|67-64-71
|-11
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T29
|68-72-68-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|64-68-70-70
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-68-64-66
|-20
|133.750
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|68-65-70-70
|-7
|7.964
Denny McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
- McCarthy has averaged -0.223 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 1.110 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Denny McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.414
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.108
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.105
|0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.452
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.251
|1.110
Denny McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy ranks 152nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.414, with a Driving Distance average of 297.2 yards that ranks 145th.
- He ranks 82nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at 0.108, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 66.61% ranks 104th.
- Around the green, McCarthy posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.105, which ranks 57th on the Tour.
- On the greens, McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.452 ranks 16th on the Tour, and he averages 28.51 Putts Per Round (40th). He also ranks 27th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys at a 13.40% rate.
- McCarthy has accumulated 473 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 86th on the Tour. He breaks par 21.88% of the time, ranking 111th, and his Strokes Gained: Total of 0.251 ranks 78th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.