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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Wallace's 179-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham

Matt Wallace's 179-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham

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Matt Wallace heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, carrying solid recent form into the Nov. 12-15 Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The event is a new addition to the Tour schedule, with a purse of $6.0 million on offer.

Latest odds for Wallace at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Matt Wallace's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5070-72-68-70-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT771-66-64-65-1480
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT567-64-69-67-13100
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT4069-67-72-71-119.917
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3367-71-70-65-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-71-72-68+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3771-71-69-71-219.969

Matt Wallace's recent performances

  • Wallace has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
  • Wallace has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Wallace has averaged 0.979 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Matt Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0520.195
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4470.359
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1880.367
Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0660.057
Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6210.979

Matt Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wallace ranks 89th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.052 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 76th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Wallace's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.447 ranks 22nd on the Tour in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.41% ranks 110th.
  • Around the green, Wallace holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.188, ranking 40th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Wallace's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.066 ranks 103rd on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82 placing him 80th.
  • Wallace has broken par 21.79% of the time in 2026, ranking 117th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.87% ranks 84th.
  • Wallace has accumulated 550 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, placing him 73rd in the standings.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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