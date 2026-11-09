Matt Wallace betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Matt Wallace's 179-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham
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Matt Wallace heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, carrying solid recent form into the Nov. 12-15 Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The event is a new addition to the Tour schedule, with a purse of $6.0 million on offer.
Matt Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T50
|70-72-68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|71-66-64-65
|-14
|80
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T5
|67-64-69-67
|-13
|100
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T40
|69-67-72-71
|-1
|19.917
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-71-70-65
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-71-72-68
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|19.969
Matt Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifth at 13-under.
- Wallace has averaged 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.979 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Matt Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.052
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.447
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.188
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.066
|0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.621
|0.979
Matt Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace ranks 89th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.052 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 76th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Wallace's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.447 ranks 22nd on the Tour in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.41% ranks 110th.
- Around the green, Wallace holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.188, ranking 40th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Wallace's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.066 ranks 103rd on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82 placing him 80th.
- Wallace has broken par 21.79% of the time in 2026, ranking 117th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.87% ranks 84th.
- Wallace has accumulated 550 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, placing him 73rd in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.