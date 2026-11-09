Matt Wallace betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Wallace ranks 89th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.052 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 76th.

In terms of ball-striking, Wallace's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.447 ranks 22nd on the Tour in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.41% ranks 110th.

Around the green, Wallace holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.188, ranking 40th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Wallace's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.066 ranks 103rd on the Tour in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82 placing him 80th.

Wallace has broken par 21.79% of the time in 2026, ranking 117th on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.87% ranks 84th.