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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor sinks 37-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Bank of Utah

Nick Taylor sinks 37-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Bank of Utah

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Nick Taylor heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Taylor arrives with solid recent form, sitting 72nd on the Tour in overall Strokes Gained: Total for the 2026 season.

Latest odds for Taylor at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Nick Taylor's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3369-70-67-69-13--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4171-67-72-69-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5364-68-71-70-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5767-70-70-67-10--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3969-68-69-74E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7269-68-72-69-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6169-66-71-72-24.500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5968-71-72-71+28.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2670-67-69-68-631.750
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT2568-71-64-65-1238.000

Nick Taylor's recent performances

  • Taylor's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 25th at 12-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last 10 starts.
  • Taylor has averaged -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Taylor has averaged 0.061 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Nick Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.183-0.054
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.010-0.531
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3130.443
Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.1890.204
Average Strokes Gained: Total720.3090.061

Nick Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

  • Taylor ranks 127th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.183 average, and his Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 140th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Taylor holds a -0.010 mark that ranks 104th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.92% ranks 124th.
  • Around the green, Taylor has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, posting a 0.313 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 16th.
  • On the greens, Taylor holds a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 50th on the Tour. He also ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and ranks 51st in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.26% of the time.
  • Taylor has accumulated 646 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 63rd, and his overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.309 ranks 72nd on the Tour. He ranks 121st in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.69% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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