Nick Taylor betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Nick Taylor sinks 37-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at Bank of Utah
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Nick Taylor heads to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas, for the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions, scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Taylor arrives with solid recent form, sitting 72nd on the Tour in overall Strokes Gained: Total for the 2026 season.
Nick Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T33
|69-70-67-69
|-13
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|71-67-72-69
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|64-68-71-70
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|67-70-70-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T39
|69-68-69-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|69-68-72-69
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T61
|69-66-71-72
|-2
|4.500
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T59
|68-71-72-71
|+2
|8.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T26
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|31.750
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-71-64-65
|-12
|38.000
Nick Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 25th at 12-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last 10 starts.
- Taylor has averaged -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.061 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Nick Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.183
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.010
|-0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.313
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.189
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.309
|0.061
Nick Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor ranks 127th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.183 average, and his Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Taylor holds a -0.010 mark that ranks 104th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.92% ranks 124th.
- Around the green, Taylor has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, posting a 0.313 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 16th.
- On the greens, Taylor holds a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 50th on the Tour. He also ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and ranks 51st in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.26% of the time.
- Taylor has accumulated 646 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 63rd, and his overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.309 ranks 72nd on the Tour. He ranks 121st in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.69% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.