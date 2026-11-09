Nick Taylor betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Taylor ranks 127th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.183 average, and his Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 140th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Taylor holds a -0.010 mark that ranks 104th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.92% ranks 124th.

Around the green, Taylor has been one of the stronger performers on the Tour, posting a 0.313 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 16th.

On the greens, Taylor holds a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 50th on the Tour. He also ranks 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and ranks 51st in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 14.26% of the time.