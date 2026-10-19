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Monday qualifiers: See who qualified for VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Brian Campbell’s Round 4 winning highlights from the Mexico Open
Written by Staff
The VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set to tee off next week – Oct. 29-Nov. 1 – at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, offers the opportunity for four golfers to play their way into the tournament via an 18-hole qualifier. The open qualifier is set for Monday at Walden on Lake Conroe in Montgomery, Texas.
Trent Phillips and Eli Ortego shared medalist honors after carding rounds of 5-under 67. Garrett Endicott and Cameron Tankersley finished at 4 under and survived a 4-for-2 playoff to earn a spot into the field.