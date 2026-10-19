Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 06, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart posted a 15-under finish and tied for third the last time he competed in this event. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Oct. 22-25.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T3
|69-66-68-66
|-15
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|69-65-69-70
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|72-67-71-66
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T53
|71-71-77-70
|+9
|12.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- His best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th at 7-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged -1.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.923 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.534
|-1.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.079
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.398
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.266
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.050
|-0.923
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.534, ranking 154th on TOUR in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dumont de Chassart holds a -0.079 mark, ranking 104th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 64.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Dumont de Chassart ranks eighth on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.398.
- On the greens, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.266, ranking 34th on TOUR. He also ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and ranks 75th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 124th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.