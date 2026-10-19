Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Dumont de Chassart has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.534, ranking 154th on TOUR in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 50th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dumont de Chassart holds a -0.079 mark, ranking 104th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 64.31% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Dumont de Chassart ranks eighth on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.398.

On the greens, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.266, ranking 34th on TOUR. He also ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and ranks 75th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.