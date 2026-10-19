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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 06, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 06, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

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Adrien Dumont de Chassart posted a 15-under finish and tied for third the last time he competed in this event. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Oct. 22-25.

Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T369-66-68-66-15

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Dumont de Chassart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5369-65-69-70-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-78+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-69E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-66-67-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5172-67-71-66-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5371-71-77-70+912.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC66-74E--

Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

  • His best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th at 7-under.
  • Dumont de Chassart has averaged -1.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.923 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.534-1.319
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.079-0.305
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.3980.251
Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.2660.450
Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.050-0.923

Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dumont de Chassart has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.534, ranking 154th on TOUR in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 50th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dumont de Chassart holds a -0.079 mark, ranking 104th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 64.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Dumont de Chassart ranks eighth on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.398.
  • On the greens, he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.266, ranking 34th on TOUR. He also ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and ranks 75th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
  • Dumont de Chassart has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 124th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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