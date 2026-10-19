Matthew Anderson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Matthew Anderson heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, making his first appearance at this event in at least five years. The defending champion is Adam Schenk, who won last year's edition at 12-under.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Anderson's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Matthew Anderson's recent performances
- Anderson has averaged -0.451 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Anderson has averaged -0.216 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Matthew Anderson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.876
|-0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.876
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.189
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.808
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.997
|-0.216
Matthew Anderson's advanced stats and rankings
- Anderson is averaging -0.876 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 319.1 yards.
- In terms of approach play, Anderson holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.876 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.44%.
- Around the green, Anderson has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.189 so far this season.
- On the greens, Anderson has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 1.808 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75. He has broken par 22.22% of the time while recording a Bogey Avoidance rate of 6.94%.
- Anderson's overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.997 reflects solid contributions from his putting and approach game in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Anderson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.