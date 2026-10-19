Matthew Anderson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Anderson is averaging -0.876 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 319.1 yards.

In terms of approach play, Anderson holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.876 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.44%.

Around the green, Anderson has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.189 so far this season.

On the greens, Anderson has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 1.808 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75. He has broken par 22.22% of the time while recording a Bogey Avoidance rate of 6.94%.