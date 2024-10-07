Ryan Moore betting profile: Black Desert Championship
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
At the Procore Championship, Ryan Moore struggled, missing the cut at Silverado Resort (North Course). He is seeking a bounce-back performance in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Moore's recent performances
- In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 33rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.775 Strokes Gained: Total.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 this season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.1 yards) ranks 162nd, while his 69% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 22nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.431. Additionally, he ranks 50th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.10%.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 29.40 putts per round (144th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|288.1
|291.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|68.10%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.40
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|165
|20.59%
|25.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|14.18%
|12.30%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, Moore ranks 146th in the FedExCup standings with 201 points.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.961), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.037
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.431
|1.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.216
|0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.539
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|0.072
|0.775
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|69
|69-68-70-81
|+8
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|70-65-67-70
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-69-70-69
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.