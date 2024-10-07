PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryan Moore betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 09: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

    At the Procore Championship, Ryan Moore struggled, missing the cut at Silverado Resort (North Course). He is seeking a bounce-back performance in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Moore's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Moore has an average finish of 33rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Moore has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Moore has averaged 291.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging -0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 0.775 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 this season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.1 yards) ranks 162nd, while his 69% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 22nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.431. Additionally, he ranks 50th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.10%.
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 29.40 putts per round (144th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162288.1291.8
    Greens in Regulation %5068.10%71.83%
    Putts Per Round14429.4029.2
    Par Breakers16520.59%25.79%
    Bogey Avoidance7214.18%12.30%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Currently, Moore ranks 146th in the FedExCup standings with 201 points.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.961), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.037-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4311.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2160.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.539-0.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1030.0720.775

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-71-66-69-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-71-73-73-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6969-68-70-81+83
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-68-71-73+15
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2170-65-67-70-1625
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-74-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-69-70-69-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.