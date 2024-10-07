Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Black Desert Championship
At the Sanderson Farms Championship, Alejandro Tosti struggled, failing to make the cut at The Country Club of Jackson. He is seeking a better outcome in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.
The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
- Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
- Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
- Purse: $7.5M
Tosti's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Tosti has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Alejandro Tosti has averaged 317.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -1.883 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of -7.330 in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411 ranks 18th on TOUR this season, and his 50.3% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti sports a -0.728 mark (167th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 161st on TOUR this season, and his 29.47 putts-per-round average ranks 148th. He has broken par 26.46% of the time (26th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|313.0
|317.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|64.44%
|40.74%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.47
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.46%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|19.60%
|15.74%
Tosti's best finishes
- Although Tosti has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Tosti sits 129th in the FedExCup standings with 267 points.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317. He finished 75th in that event.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti delivered his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 0.973. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.004, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 43rd.
- Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.411
|-1.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.728
|-3.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.296
|-0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.466
|-1.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.080
|-7.330
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.
