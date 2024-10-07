Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Black Desert Championship

This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317. He finished 75th in that event.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti delivered his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 0.973. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.004, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 43rd.