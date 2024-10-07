PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Black Desert Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship, Alejandro Tosti struggled, failing to make the cut at The Country Club of Jackson. He is seeking a better outcome in Ivins, Utah, USA, at the 2024 Black Desert Championship from Oct. 10-13.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Black Desert Championship.

    The Black Desert Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 10-13, 2024
    • Location: Ivins, Utah, USA
    • Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 7,371 yards
    • Purse: $7.5M

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Tosti has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Tosti has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Alejandro Tosti has averaged 317.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -1.883 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of -7.330 in his past five tournaments.
    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.411 ranks 18th on TOUR this season, and his 50.3% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti sports a -0.728 mark (167th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Tosti's -0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 161st on TOUR this season, and his 29.47 putts-per-round average ranks 148th. He has broken par 26.46% of the time (26th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance9313.0317.4
    Greens in Regulation %13964.44%40.74%
    Putts Per Round14829.4729.8
    Par Breakers2626.46%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance17019.60%15.74%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Although Tosti has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Tosti sits 129th in the FedExCup standings with 267 points.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.317. He finished 75th in that event.
    • Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti delivered his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 0.973. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.004, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 43rd.
    • Tosti delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.411-1.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.728-3.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.296-0.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.466-1.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-1.080-7.330

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7066-70-77-64-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-72-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4366-73-72-74-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-69-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC78-77+13--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-69-69-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Black Desert Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.