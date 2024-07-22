3H AGO
Ben Taylor betting profile: 3M Open
Ben Taylor looks to improve upon his 71st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last three appearances at the 3M Open, Taylor has an average finish of 71st, and an average score of 1-over.
- Taylor finished 71st (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open (in 2023).
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Taylor's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|7/22/2021
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|7/23/2020
|MC
|75-66
|-1
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 15-under.
- Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 2.247 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.685, which ranks 173rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 82nd, and his 49.2% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 175th on TOUR with a mark of -0.865.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 77th on TOUR this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 87th. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (135th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|299.8
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|60.38%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|87
|28.89
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|135
|22.22%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|178
|19.74%
|14.68%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has played 18 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 22.2%.
- Taylor, who has 73 points, currently sits 185th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 18th in the field at 2.339.
- Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.142. He finished 46th in that tournament.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.866). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.685
|-1.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.865
|-2.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.044
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.097
|2.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.410
|-0.619
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-15
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|69-66-70-69
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|68-68-67-65
|-20
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.