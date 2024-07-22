Ben Taylor betting profile: 3M Open

Taylor has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 15-under.

Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Taylor is averaging 2.247 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.