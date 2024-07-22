PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ben Taylor betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Taylor betting profile: 3M Open

    Ben Taylor looks to improve upon his 71st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last three appearances at the 3M Open, Taylor has an average finish of 71st, and an average score of 1-over.
    • Taylor finished 71st (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Taylor's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20237170-68-76-71+1
    7/22/2021MC71-73+2
    7/23/2020MC75-66-1

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 15-under.
    • Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging 2.247 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.685, which ranks 173rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.8 yards) ranks 82nd, and his 49.2% driving accuracy average ranks 176th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 175th on TOUR with a mark of -0.865.
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 77th on TOUR this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 87th. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (135th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance82299.8303.9
    Greens in Regulation %17660.38%62.70%
    Putts Per Round8728.8927.7
    Par Breakers13522.22%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance17819.74%14.68%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has played 18 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 22.2%.
    • Taylor, who has 73 points, currently sits 185th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 18th in the field at 2.339.
    • Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.142. He finished 46th in that tournament.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.866). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.685-1.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.865-2.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0440.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0972.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.410-0.619

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open7170-68-76-71+13
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-153
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-76+6--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-76+10--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4669-66-70-69-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship668-68-67-65-2053

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.