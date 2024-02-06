Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
Brandt Snedeker of the United States hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of The American Express at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 19, 2024 in La Quinta, California.
Brandt Snedeker will appear in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open from February 8-11 after a 78th-place finish in San Diego, California at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- Over Snedeker's last two visits to the the WM Phoenix Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In 2022, Snedeker missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Snedeker's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Snedeker has an average finish of 65th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Snedeker has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -1 in his last five events.
- Brandt Snedeker has averaged 289.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker is averaging 1.815 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging -4.023 Strokes Gained: Total.
Snedeker's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.5
|289.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.19%
|51.85%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.35%
|21.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.58%
|13.70%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Snedeker's Best Finishes
- Snedeker did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Last season Snedeker had his best performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC. He shot +4 and finished 41st (11 shots back of the winner).
- Snedeker collected 35 points last season, placing 221st in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 0.219. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.352. He finished 65th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker produced his best mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.599.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.212, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (2.176) in June 2023 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked 41st in the field.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.023
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Snedeker's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
