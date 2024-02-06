Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open

Last season Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 0.219. In that event, he missed the cut.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2023 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.352. He finished 65th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker produced his best mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.599.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.212, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 52nd.