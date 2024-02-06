Ben Kohles Betting Profile: WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Ben Kohles of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles takes to the links in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open February 8-11 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.
The WM Phoenix Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 8-11, 2024
- Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
- Course: TPC Scottsdale
- Par: 71 / 7,261 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the WM Phoenix Open
- In the past five years, this is Kohles' first time playing at the WM Phoenix Open.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 2.74 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (18th in the field), 9.588 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.157 SG: Putting (13th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Scheffler's average driving distance was 317.1 (26th in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (third), with 28 putts per round (12th) en route to his win last year.
Kohles' Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kohles has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kohles has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- Ben Kohles has averaged 281.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kohles is averaging 1.046 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kohles is averaging 1.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|272.8
|281.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|83.33%
|58.95%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|30.56%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|5.56%
|8.64%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kohles' Best Finishes
- Kohles played one tournament last season, and he finished in the top 10.
- Last season Kohles' best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot -19 and finished fifth in that event.
Kohles' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 0.310.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.406 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles produced his best mark last season at The RSM Classic (November 2023), ranking 58th in the field with a mark of -0.860.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.709). That ranked 22nd in the field.
- Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.564) at The RSM Classic (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Kohles' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.183
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kohles' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the WM Phoenix Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.