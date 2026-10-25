Weather suspends Sunday's final round of Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Highlights | Round 3 | Butterfield Bermuda
No play will occur Sunday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship because of extreme weather conditions. More information regarding play on Monday will be provided no later than 4 p.m. ET., according to PGA Tour Communications on X.
Final-round action was scheduled to begin earlier than normal on Sunday in anticipation of the weather; however, play never began as wind gusts rose over 40 mph. After multiple delays, the PGA Tour Rules Committee called off play for the day. Conditions were expected to further deteriorate throughout the afternoon.
Seamus Power and Austin Smotherman were tied for the lead at 16-under after three rounds, two shots clear of Corey Conners, Taylor Moore and Ben Silverman.
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