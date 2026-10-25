PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R4
Suspended

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

T1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T1

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T1

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
Thru
F*

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
Thru
F*

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
Thru
F
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
5H AGO

Weather suspends Sunday's final round of Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Presented by

Deckorators

1 Min Read

Latest

Highlights | Round 3 | Butterfield Bermuda

Highlights | Round 3 | Butterfield Bermuda

Written by Paul Hodowanic

No play will occur Sunday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship because of extreme weather conditions. More information regarding play on Monday will be provided no later than 4 p.m. ET., according to PGA Tour Communications on X.

Final-round action was scheduled to begin earlier than normal on Sunday in anticipation of the weather; however, play never began as wind gusts rose over 40 mph. After multiple delays, the PGA Tour Rules Committee called off play for the day. Conditions were expected to further deteriorate throughout the afternoon.

Seamus Power and Austin Smotherman were tied for the lead at 16-under after three rounds, two shots clear of Corey Conners, Taylor Moore and Ben Silverman.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for more information.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
5D AGO
PGA Tour this week: Butterfield Bermuda Championship facts and figures
Latest
Image for article.
5D AGO
Butterfield Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course: Course preview and FAQs
Latest
Image for article.
22H AGO
How to watch Butterfield Bermuda: Play paused ahead of Sunday's final round due to weather
Latest
R4
Suspended

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

T1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T1

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T1

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
Thru
F
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW