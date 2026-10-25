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R3
Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

T1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T1

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T1

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
Thru
F*

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
Thru
F*

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
Thru
F

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
Thru
F

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
Thru
F*

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
Thru
F

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
Thru
F

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
Thru
F
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5H AGO

Seamus Power, Austin Smotherman head to Monday playoff as Butterfield Bermuda Championship shortened to 54 holes

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Highlights | Round 3 | Butterfield Bermuda

Highlights | Round 3 | Butterfield Bermuda

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Written by Associated Press

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Raging winds at Port Royal Golf Course caused unplayable conditions which led to the cancellation of the final round Sunday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Austin Smotherman and Seamus Power were to return Monday morning for a sudden-death playoff.

Gusts topped 40 mph in the morning, and none of the 72 players who made the cut were able to start the final round. Officials decided hours later to cancel play on Sunday, and with a Monday forecast just as dire, made it a 54-hole tournament.

Smotherman and Power were tied for the 54-hole lead at 16 under, and the plan was for them to return at 8 a.m. ET Monday (9 a.m. local time) for the playoff beginning at the par-3 16th hole, weather permitting.

The most recent Monday finish on the PGA Tour was at the Travelers Championship in June, when Viktor Hovland defeated world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The last time a PGA Tour event was reduced to 54 holes was the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which ended on a Saturday.

Smotherman and Power are entered in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open next week in Vallarta, Mexico, and a charter plane was due in Bermuda to take other players in the field.

Power is just outside the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall (No. 103 entering the week), and a victory would not only lock up his card through 2028 but put him in the elite PGA Tour Championship Series in the new 2028 schedule. Smotherman won his first PGA Tour title in Utah earlier this month. Another victory would earn him a spot in next year's U.S. Open.

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R3
Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

T1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T1

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T1

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
Thru
F
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