Seamus Power, Austin Smotherman head to Monday playoff as Butterfield Bermuda Championship shortened to 54 holes
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Highlights | Round 3 | Butterfield Bermuda
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SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Raging winds at Port Royal Golf Course caused unplayable conditions which led to the cancellation of the final round Sunday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Austin Smotherman and Seamus Power were to return Monday morning for a sudden-death playoff.
Gusts topped 40 mph in the morning, and none of the 72 players who made the cut were able to start the final round. Officials decided hours later to cancel play on Sunday, and with a Monday forecast just as dire, made it a 54-hole tournament.
Smotherman and Power were tied for the 54-hole lead at 16 under, and the plan was for them to return at 8 a.m. ET Monday (9 a.m. local time) for the playoff beginning at the par-3 16th hole, weather permitting.
The most recent Monday finish on the PGA Tour was at the Travelers Championship in June, when Viktor Hovland defeated world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The last time a PGA Tour event was reduced to 54 holes was the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which ended on a Saturday.
Smotherman and Power are entered in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open next week in Vallarta, Mexico, and a charter plane was due in Bermuda to take other players in the field.
Power is just outside the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall (No. 103 entering the week), and a victory would not only lock up his card through 2028 but put him in the elite PGA Tour Championship Series in the new 2028 schedule. Smotherman won his first PGA Tour title in Utah earlier this month. Another victory would earn him a spot in next year's U.S. Open.