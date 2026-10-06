PGA Tour this week: Baycurrent Classic facts and figures

The field includes 16 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, with world No. 5 Wyndham Clark leading the field. Thirteen participants from the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club will compete, including eight International Team members and five U.S. Team members. As the third of eight FedExCup Fall events, this tournament offers crucial opportunities for players to secure top-100 status and PGA Tour exemption for 2027. Nine players who competed at the 2026 Tour Championship will tee it up in Japan.