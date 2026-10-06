PGA Tour this week: Baycurrent Classic facts and figures
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Xander Schauffele’s Round 4 winning highlights from Baycurrent
Key takeaways
- Dates: Oct. 8-11, 2026
- Location: Yokohama Country Club, Yokohama, Japan
- Purse: $8 million
- First place: $1.44 million
- FedExCup points to winner: 500
- Defending champion: Xander Schauffele (19 under)
- Tournament single-round scoring record: 60 (Matt McCarty, Round 4, 2025)
Where is Baycurrent Classic played?
The Baycurrent Classic is played at Yokohama Country Club in Yokohama, Japan. The course features a unique routing that combines 16 holes from the West Course and two holes from the East Course.
Course snapshot
- Architect: Takeo Aiyama, Hideo Takemura (1960); remodeled by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw (2015)
- Par: 71
- Yardage: 7,322 yards
Who are the past champions?
Recent winners of the Baycurrent Classic include a mix of American and international players.
- 2025: Xander Schauffele (19 under)
- 2024: Nico Echavarria (20 under)
- 2023: Keegan Bradley (15 under)
- 2022: Hideki Matsuyama (15 under)
- 2021: Patrick Cantlay (23 under)
Only two international players have ever won the Baycurrent Classic in tournament history (since 2019): Hideki Matsuyama from Japan and Nico Echavarria from Colombia.
Who's in the field this week at Baycurrent Classic?
The field includes 16 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, with world No. 5 Wyndham Clark leading the field. Thirteen participants from the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club will compete, including eight International Team members and five U.S. Team members. As the third of eight FedExCup Fall events, this tournament offers crucial opportunities for players to secure top-100 status and PGA Tour exemption for 2027. Nine players who competed at the 2026 Tour Championship will tee it up in Japan.
- Xander Schauffele (defending champion)
- Ryan Gerard
- Jacob Bridgeman (two Tour wins this year)
- Min Woo Lee
- Collin Morikawa (one Tour win this year)
- Wyndham Clark (three Tour wins this year)
- Tom Kim (one Tour win this year)
- Adam Scott
What is the purse this week?
- Total purse: $8 million
- First-place prize: $1.44 million
- FedExCup points: 500 to the winner
What are the scoring records at Baycurrent Classic?
- Best 18-hole score: 60 (Matt McCarty, Round 4, 2025)
- Largest 54-hole lead: three strokes (Tiger Woods, 2019)
- Largest margin of victory: six strokes (Collin Morikawa, 2023)
- Best come-from-behind win: three strokes (Patrick Cantlay, 2021)
What happened last year at Baycurrent Classic?
Xander Schauffele captured his second victory of 2025 after starting the tournament with an even-par opening round that left him T25. Schauffele moved into contention with rounds of 63-67-64 to finish at 19 under and claim a one-stroke victory over Max Greyserman. The final round featured notable performances, including Matt McCarty's tournament-record 11-under 60 that moved him 30 spots up the leaderboard into a T14 finish. Collin Morikawa also made a strong final-round charge with an 8-under 63 to finish T14.
What's the weather forecast for Baycurrent Classic?
Conditions will be relatively mild throughout the week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and minimal rain chances. Northeast winds will pick up Friday and Saturday at 10-20 mph before easing slightly for the final round.
- Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees, low of 67 degrees, 8% rain chance, winds southeast at 5-10 mph.
- Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 69 degrees, low of 68 degrees, 5% rain chance, winds northeast at 10-20 mph.
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 69 degrees, low of 66 degrees, 8% rain chance, winds northeast at 10-20 mph.
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees, low of 66 degrees, 5% rain chance, winds east-northeast at 10-15 mph.
How to follow Baycurrent Classic (all times ET)
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV
- Wednesday-Saturday: 11 p.m.-3 a.m., Golf Channel
📲 Live Scoring
- Available on PGATour.com and the PGA Tour App
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.