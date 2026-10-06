Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club: Course preview and FAQs
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Highlights | Final Round | Baycurrent Classic
Yokohama Country Club will host the Baycurrent Classic. An elite field of 72 players will compete in Yokohama, Japan, for the third of eight FedExCup Fall events in 2026.
What is the history, overview of Yokohama Country Club?
Yokohama Country Club was designed by Takeo Aiyama and Hideo Takemura and opened in 1960, and it was later remodeled by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw in 2015. The course is hosting a PGA Tour event for the second consecutive year.
What is the layout of Yokohama Country Club?
Yokohama Country Club is an 18-hole golf course measuring 7,322 yards with a par of 71. The course features 13 par 4s, three par 3s and two par 5s. The par 4s range from 337 yards to 510 yards, while the par 3s measure between 168 and 237 yards. The two par 5s play at 529 and 536 yards, respectively.
What are the playing conditions at Yokohama Country Club?
The course utilizes zoysiagrass for the fairways, rough and tee boxes, while the greens are maintained with creeping bentgrass. This grass combination provides consistent playing surfaces throughout the layout.
What is the hole-by-hole breakdown of Yokohama Country Club?
|Hole
|Par
|Yardage
|1
|4
|475
|2
|4
|418
|3
|3
|168
|4
|5
|536
|5
|4
|436
|6
|5
|529
|7
|3
|182
|8
|4
|357
|9
|4
|432
|10
|4
|431
|11
|4
|510
|12
|4
|458
|13
|4
|337
|14
|4
|508
|15
|4
|387
|16
|3
|237
|17
|4
|439
|18
|4
|482
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.