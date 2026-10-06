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Groupings Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
USA
M. Kim
Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Sang-hee Lee
KOR
S. Lee
KOR
S. Lee
Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Matt McCarty
USA
M. McCarty
USA
M. McCarty
Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
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6H AGO

Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club: Course preview and FAQs

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Highlights | Final Round | Baycurrent Classic

Highlights | Final Round | Baycurrent Classic

Yokohama Country Club will host the Baycurrent Classic. An elite field of 72 players will compete in Yokohama, Japan, for the third of eight FedExCup Fall events in 2026.

What is the history, overview of Yokohama Country Club?

Yokohama Country Club was designed by Takeo Aiyama and Hideo Takemura and opened in 1960, and it was later remodeled by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw in 2015. The course is hosting a PGA Tour event for the second consecutive year.

What is the layout of Yokohama Country Club?

Yokohama Country Club is an 18-hole golf course measuring 7,322 yards with a par of 71. The course features 13 par 4s, three par 3s and two par 5s. The par 4s range from 337 yards to 510 yards, while the par 3s measure between 168 and 237 yards. The two par 5s play at 529 and 536 yards, respectively.

What are the playing conditions at Yokohama Country Club?

The course utilizes zoysiagrass for the fairways, rough and tee boxes, while the greens are maintained with creeping bentgrass. This grass combination provides consistent playing surfaces throughout the layout.

What is the hole-by-hole breakdown of Yokohama Country Club?

HoleParYardage
14475
24418
33168
45536
54436
65529
73182
84357
94432
104431
114510
124458
134337
144508
154387
163237
174439
184482

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R1
Groupings Official

Baycurrent Classic

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Pierceson Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
USA
Pi. Coody
Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
USA
M. Kim
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