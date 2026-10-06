Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club: Course preview and FAQs

Yokohama Country Club is an 18-hole golf course measuring 7,322 yards with a par of 71. The course features 13 par 4s, three par 3s and two par 5s. The par 4s range from 337 yards to 510 yards, while the par 3s measure between 168 and 237 yards. The two par 5s play at 529 and 536 yards, respectively.