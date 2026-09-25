Presidents Cup Day 2: International Team sweeps Friday Foursomes, takes 7-3 lead

Recap:

As the third grouping of the day stepped onto the first tee, Clark pumped up the crowd, relishing the idea that he could finally be the hero in the eyes of the fans, rather than the villain he’s grown accustomed to being on the PGA Tour. However, the Internationals' pairing of Lee and Fox had a different idea, as they battled through 18 holes and refused to go away. Neither team ever garnered a lead larger than 1-up, and the match came down to the 18

th

hole. Morikawa had an opportunity to stick one close and salvage half a point, but caught a flyer lie and landed in the bunker, ultimately conceding the last hole to the Internationals as they won 1-up.