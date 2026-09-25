Presidents Cup Day 2: International Team sweeps Friday Foursomes, takes 7-3 lead
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Scott/Bezuidenhout sinks a 44-foot birdie putt on No. 7 at the 2026 Presidents Cup
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The opening session of the 2026 Presidents Cup, Four-ball, went the way of the U.S. Team at 3-2 on Thursday at Medinah Country Club. However, Friday brings a completely different format in Foursomes, also known as alternate shot, where points from five matches could pad the Americans' lead or just as easily turn the tide in favor of the Internationals.
The U.S. Team has dominated this event, winning the past 10 editions and entering the week with a 13-1-1 record. The International Team is seeking its first Presidents Cup win since their lone victory in 1998, pulling off a tie in 2003.
On Friday, U.S. Team Captain Brandt Snedeker stuck to his guns with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns once again in the opening match, up against an all-Canadian pairing of Corey Conners and rookie Nick Taylor. Scheffler and Burns won their first full point together at the Presidents Cup on Thursday. The session's final match off the first tee at Medinah's Course No. 3 pits strength against strength, as the U.S.'s Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay face off with the International squad's Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim.
There will still be 20 points up for grabs after Friday's play is complete, with two sessions and eight matches on Saturday (Four-ball first, then Foursomes) and 12 Singles matches on Sunday. The first to reach 15.5 points claims the prize.
Here's everything you need to know as the second session wraps up in the Windy City.
Match 6
Corey Conners/Nick Taylor (International) def. Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.), 1-up
- Recap: There are moves and countermoves in every match, and maybe none more so than in Friday’s opening match that for the second straight day featured the American duo of Scheffler and Burns. Playing against the International pair of Conners and Taylor, the Foursomes match saw five winning holes in the first six, ultimately giving the all-Canadian team a 1-up lead. The U.S. briefly tied things with a par on No. 10, but the turning point came on the 12th. Taylor badly pulled his tee shot left but got a fortuitous bounce off a corporate tent into a favorable lie in the intermediate rough. Conners stuffed a wedge shot and the Americans could not respond. After tying the next five holes with pars, Burns had a putt on the 18th to salvage half a point, but it brutally lipped out and gave the Internationals a full point against a pairing featuring the world’s best.
Conners/Taylor makes birdie on No. 12 at the 2026 Presidents Cup
Match 7
Sungjae Im/Hideki Matsuyama (International) def. Russell Henley/Jacob Bridgeman (U.S.), 3 and 2
- Recap: Bridgeman and Henley, appearing for the first time in the 2026 edition, struck first when Bridgeman rolled in a short birdie putt on the par-4 second hole to give the U.S. an early 1-up lead. That advantage, however, was short-lived, as Matsuyama and Im seized control by winning the next four holes and built a 3-up lead through nine. The United States would fight back, though, winning with pars on Nos. 10 and 11 to cut the deficit to just one, but Matsuyama quickly snuffed out the comeback bid. The Japanese star poured in a 20-foot birdie putt at the 12th and restored the Internationals’ 2-up advantage. Matsuyama and Im never looked back, as the duo closed out the Americans on the par-3 16th after rolling in a 19-foot birdie putt, helping the International Team secure its first point of the day with a 3-and-2 victory over the United States.
Im/Matsuyama makes birdie on No. 15 at the 2026 Presidents Cup
Match 8
Ryan Fox/Min Woo Lee (International) def. Collin Morikawa/Wyndham Clark (U.S.), 1-up
- Recap: As the third grouping of the day stepped onto the first tee, Clark pumped up the crowd, relishing the idea that he could finally be the hero in the eyes of the fans, rather than the villain he’s grown accustomed to being on the PGA Tour. However, the Internationals' pairing of Lee and Fox had a different idea, as they battled through 18 holes and refused to go away. Neither team ever garnered a lead larger than 1-up, and the match came down to the 18th hole. Morikawa had an opportunity to stick one close and salvage half a point, but caught a flyer lie and landed in the bunker, ultimately conceding the last hole to the Internationals as they won 1-up.
Fox/Lee makes birdie on No. 16 at the 2026 Presidents Cup
Match 9
Adam Scott/Christiaan Bezuidenhout (International) def. Justin Thomas/Cameron Young (U.S.), 3 and 2
- Recap: One day after Thomas moved to a perfect 7-0 in Four-ball at the Presidents Cup, he and Young could not buy a birdie. The U.S. pair won a total of three holes, all with pars, against the veteran Scott and Bezuidenhout, the former playing in an event-record 56th match. The front-nine par 3s smiled upon the Internationals, as the 46-year-old Scott drained a 44-foot birdie on the seventh and his South African partner stuck a wedge inside of 4 feet on nine. No momentum whatsoever swung the Americans’ direction on the inward nine, Thomas/Young going down dormie with three holes to play. Bezuidenhout closed them out with a 30-plus-footer on yet another par 3 on the 16th, not giving Young a chance to force another hole. Notably, Thomas posted a session-worst Strokes Gained: Total of -4.08.
Scott/Bezuidenhout nearly aces No. 9 at the 2026 Presidents Cup
Match 10
Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim (International) def. Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (U.S.), 4 and 3
- Recap: For the second consecutive day, Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim came out firing. Tom Kim set the tone on the par-4 first, rolling in a 23-foot birdie putt to put the Internationals up early. But the real fireworks came at the par-3 ninth. With the Koreans still holding a 1-up advantage, Si Woo Kim poured in a 21-foot birdie putt to win the hole, then unleashed a vicious fist pump alongside Tom Kim, showing the fans the enthusiasm that they’re used to seeing from the Korean stars. At the par-4 15th, Xander Schauffele missed a short par putt to extend the match, giving the Internationals a 4-and-3 victory and their fifth point of the session.