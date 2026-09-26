Presidents Cup Day 3: Internationals take historic 10.5-7.5 lead over U.S. into Sunday Singles
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Presidents Cup Highlights | Day 3 Four-ball & Foursomes | 2026
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With four out of five sessions in the books, the International Team holds a 10.5-7.5 edge over the U.S. Team at the 2026 Presidents Cup. It marks the first time the Internationals have a lead on foreign soil heading into Sunday Singles in event history.
The Americans responded to an International sweep of Friday Foursomes (5-0) to win Saturday morning Four-ball, 2.5-1.5, cutting into a four-point deficit at Medinah Country Club, Course No. 3, before the Internationals won the final two matches on the course in the afternoon Foursomes for a 2-2 split. The Brandt Snedeker-led U.S. squad won the first Four-ball session 3-2.
The U.S. Team, which has won the past 10 Presidents Cups and entered the week with a 13-1-1 record, now faces a significant challenge against an International Team seeking its first outright victory since 1998. The International Team also played to a tie in 2003.
Twelve Singles matches will be played Sunday, with a total of 12 points available in the final session. The first team to reach 15.5 points will claim the Presidents Cup.
Here’s everything you need to know about how Saturday’s action unfolded in the Windy City.
Saturday afternoon Foursomes
Match 15
Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) def. Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim (International), 2 and 1
- Recap: A measure of revenge was exacted Saturday afternoon, with Schauffele and Cantlay avenging Friday's 4-and-3 defeat to Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim with a 2-and-1 win in Foursomes — and this time, the once-formidable American duo never trailed. Cantlay set the tone early, rolling in a birdie putt on the par-4 fifth to put the U.S. 1-up, and the pair kept building from there. Tom Kim missed a short par putt on the eighth that pushed the Koreans 1-down through eight holes. Cantlay and Schauffele never let the door open again, closing out the match on the 17th green.
Cantlay/Schauffele makes birdie on No. 5 at the 2026 Presidents Cup
Match 16
Corey Conners/Nick Taylor (International) def. Russell Henley/Jacob Bridgeman (U.S.), 1-up
- Recap: Bridgeman and Henley looked destined to dominate the match, as the U.S. duo blitzed the Internationals early by winning the first three holes, building a 3-up lead through 10. Conners and Taylor, however, refused to let the match get away. The Canadians capitalized on a few American mistakes, winning four of the next five holes to erase the deficit and take a 1-up lead through 15. After tying Nos. 16 and 17, Conners iced the match by rolling in a 6-footer for par to give the Internationals a 1-up victory and three-point edge heading into Sunday's 12 Singles matches.
Conners/Taylor makes birdie on No. 4 at the 2026 Presidents Cup
Match 17
Cameron Young/Chris Gotterup (U.S.) def. Adam Scott/Sungjae Im (International), 6 and 4
- Recap: The United States came out firing, winning five of the first seven holes behind three birdies and an eagle on the par-5 third. Young and Gotterup never gave the Internationals' pair of the veteran Scott and Im a chance to settle in, building an early cushion and keeping their foot on the gas throughout. After the long-hitting duo of Young and Gotterup made the turn in 6-under 30, birdies at Nos. 9 and 12 only extended their advantage as the Americans pulled away for a dominant 6-and-4 victory.
Young/Gotterup makes birdie on No. 9 at the 2026 Presidents Cup
Match 18
Ryan Fox/Min Woo Lee (International) def. Sam Burns/Wyndham Clark (U.S.), 3 and 2
- Recap: Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee closed the U.S. out on the final match on the course, rallying from an early deficit to post a 3-and-2 win over Sam Burns and Wyndham Clark. Burns and Clark controlled the front nine, building a lead they carried through the first six holes, but the International squad steadily chipped away and flipped a match it was 2-down through two holes into a 3-up lead through 15 with a decisive run — winning three straight holes from Nos. 13 through 15 to seize control for good. Fox and Lee closed it out with two holes to spare, delivering the International Team a huge full point heading into Sunday Singles.
Fox/Lee nearly aces No. 13 at the 2026 Presidents Cup
Saturday morning Four-ball
Match 11
Min Woo Lee/Sungjae Im (International) vs. Justin Thomas/Jackson Koivun (U.S.), Tied
- Recap: Any nerves the Auburn upstart showed Friday quickly turned into confidence. After a 309-yard drive that split the fairway at Medinah Country Club, Course No. 3's opening hole, Koivun, despite losing his footing on his follow-through, stuck the approach to 8 feet and calmly rolled in a birdie to give him and Thomas an early 1-up advantage. Beginning at the sixth hole, Koivun began exchanging birdies with Im, as the rookie birdied Nos. 6 and 8, sandwiched by a pair of par-3 birdies by Im, at Nos. 7 and 9. The Americans had a 2-up lead through 14 holes, but the Internationals never wavered, as Lee birdied the par-4 15th and Im leveled the match with a par on the 16th hole. After finding the fairway on the par-4 18th, Thomas’ approach came up short. However, the fiery American hit a fabulous chip to 14 inches, matching Im’s par as both teams shared the point.
Match 12
Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim (International) def. Collin Morikawa/Wyndham Clark (U.S.), 2 and 1
- Recap: Morikawa and Clark came out swinging, taking an early 1-up lead and holding the advantage through the turn. But the Koreans began to chip away on the back nine, with Si Woo Kim rolling in a clutch birdie on the par-3 ninth to keep the Internationals within one before adding another birdie on the 11th to win the hole. The momentum shifted late on Saturday, as Si Woo and Tom Kim came through with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 to flip the match and move 2-up. The Koreans closed it out 2 and 1, tallying another point for the Internationals.
Match 13
Chris Gotterup/Cameron Young (U.S.) def. Nick Taylor/Corey Conners (International), 2 and 1
- Recap: Gotterup and Young wasted no time putting the U.S. in control, winning the opening four holes to jump out to a 4-up lead. The highlight came on the short par-4 fourth, where both Americans drove the green before Young buried a 39-foot eagle putt, sending a roar through Medinah and leaving Gotterup’s 20-footer untouched. Taylor and Conners began to chip away on the back nine, cutting the deficit to 2-up through 14, but Gotterup answered on the 15th, sinking a massive 34-foot birdie putt to push the U.S. advantage back to 3-up. Taylor got one back with a birdie on the 16th, but Gotterup answered on 17, draining a clutch putt to match Conners’ birdie and secure the U.S. point, 2 and 1.
Match 14
Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) def. Hideki Matsuyama/Ryo Hisatsune (International), 2 and 1
- Recap: In a match that never saw either team lead by more than one hole, Scheffler and Burns came out victorious, winning 2 and 1. Scheffler’s birdie at the third gave the Americans a lead until the seventh, but Matsuyama holed a 35-footer at the seventh to tie the match. At the par-3 ninth, both Matsuyama and Burns stuck their tee shots inside 8 feet, but only Burns converted, giving the Americans a 1-up lead heading to the back nine. The Internationals answered, with Matsuyama making birdie at Nos. 10 and 13 to put his team 1-up. After both teams tied the 14th, Scheffler and Burns blitzed the Japanese duo in the final three holes, as Scheffler birdied 15 to level the match before Burns closed out the Internationals by sticking his approaches on 16 and 17 within five feet, ultimately sealing Matsuyama and Hisatsune’s fate.