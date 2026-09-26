Presidents Cup Day 3: Internationals take historic 10.5-7.5 lead over U.S. into Sunday Singles

Recap:

In a match that never saw either team lead by more than one hole, Scheffler and Burns came out victorious, winning 2 and 1. Scheffler’s birdie at the third gave the Americans a lead until the seventh, but Matsuyama holed a 35-footer at the seventh to tie the match. At the par-3 ninth, both Matsuyama and Burns stuck their tee shots inside 8 feet, but only Burns converted, giving the Americans a 1-up lead heading to the back nine. The Internationals answered, with Matsuyama making birdie at Nos. 10 and 13 to put his team 1-up. After both teams tied the 14th, Scheffler and Burns blitzed the Japanese duo in the final three holes, as Scheffler birdied 15 to level the match before Burns closed out the Internationals by sticking his approaches on 16 and 17 within five feet, ultimately sealing Matsuyama and Hisatsune’s fate.