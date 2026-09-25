Presidents Cup match previews: Captains announce pairings for Saturday Four-ball

The Kim duo has anchored play each of the first two days for Ogilvy, but now they'll head out in the middle of the pack against the duo of Morikawa and Clark, who will play together for the third straight session. The Americans were successful on Thursday, thanks in large part to Clark's Four-ball play, while their match flipped against them late on Friday after Morikawa missed a trio of critical putts. The Korean pair has become a bit of a firewall for the International Team, having won each of their first two matches together, and putting another point on the board as slight underdogs will go a long way toward the road team's hopes of winning the Cup for just the second time in tournament history. Likewise, an American point will likely give the Chicago crowds something to cheer about - particularly from the fiery Clark who has been one of the strongest U.S. players through two days.