Presidents Cup Day 1: U.S. takes 3-2 lead over Internationals after Thursday's Four-ball matches at Medinah

Recap:

World No. 1 Scheffler turned the scoreboard red early with a birdie on the opening hole, hopeful it would be a tone-setter for the U.S. Team in Thursday’s Four-ball at Medinah. The 20-plus footer got a 4-under stretch over the first six holes going for both the U.S. pair and Internationals, represented by Sungjae Im and Min Woo Lee, to leave things tied early. The fireworks didn’t last for either side, however, and that left matters undecided as they matched scores and were 1 under on the next seven holes. Im and Lee had chances to take a lead with putts to win Nos. 10-12 but failed to convert any of them. Im tore the lid off the cup with a mid-range birdie on the water-laden par-3 13th, and watched as Scheffler surprisingly couldn’t answer with a shorter putt. Burns responded with a dart on the 14th to knot things up once again. After no separation formed on the next two holes, the opening match seemed destined for a tie unless one pair could step up. Scheffler and Burns put two balls on the green on No. 17, placing pressure on the Internationals. Lee had to hole an 8-footer for par to avoid going 1-down, as Im crushed his 37-foot birdie putt by 14 feet and missed the comebacker. The Australian’s attempt rimmed out, assuring the Americans of at least half a point. Needing just a tie at the last, Scheffler made up for an uncharacteristic short-sided miss with an excellent bunker shot to tap-in distance, forcing Im to drain a 41-footer for birdie to salvage a tie. Im’s effort nailed the back of the cup, but, carrying too much speed, went by a few feet to book a full point to the U.S.