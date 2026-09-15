PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R1
Groupings Official

Biltmore Championship AshevilleRight Arrow

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Ryan Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
Troy Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
USA
J. Lower
Emiliano Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
John Parry
ENG
J. Parry
ENG
J. Parry
Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Henrik Norlander
SWE
H. Norlander
SWE
H. Norlander
Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Chandler Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
USA
C. Phillips
Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Hank Lebioda
USA
H. Lebioda
USA
H. Lebioda
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
12H AGO

Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove: Course preview and FAQs

1 Min Read

Latest

First look at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove ahead of Biltmore Championship

First look at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove ahead of Biltmore Championship

The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, designed by Jack Nicklaus and built in 2005, will host the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

What is the course overview for The Cliffs at Walnut Cove?

The Cliffs at Walnut Cove is a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course that was built in 2005. The course serves as the host venue for the Biltmore Championship, providing a modern championship test that reflects Nicklaus' design philosophy and attention to strategic golf course architecture.

What is the course layout at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove?

The Cliffs at Walnut Cove plays as a par-71 layout measuring 7,249 yards from the championship tees. The course features a balanced distribution of holes with nine par 4s, five par 3s, and four par 5s. This configuration provides players with a variety of scoring opportunities while maintaining the challenge expected from a Jack Nicklaus design.

What defines the course design at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove?

As a Jack Nicklaus design, The Cliffs at Walnut Cove incorporates Nicklaus' signature architectural principles. Nicklaus, known for creating strategic layouts that reward precise shot-making and course management, built this course in 2005 as part of his extensive portfolio of championship golf course designs.

What is the hole-by-hole breakdown at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove?

HoleParYardageDescription
14410Opening par 4
23246Par 3
35541Par 5
44475Par 4
53205Par 3
64464Par 4
73199Par 3
85536Par 5
94481Par 4
104455Par 4
113187Par 3
124409Par 4
134420Par 4
143225Par 3
155535Par 5
164460Par 4
175568Par 5
184433Closing par 4

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
13H AGO
PGA Tour this week: Biltmore Championship Asheville facts and figures
Latest
Image for article.
13H AGO
Biltmore Championship: How to follow action from first event of FedExCup Fall
Latest
Image for article.
3D AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at Biltmore Championship
Latest
R1
Groupings Official

Biltmore Championship Asheville

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Nick Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
USA
N. Hardy
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Ryan Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
USA
R. Brehm
Troy Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
USA
T. Merritt
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW