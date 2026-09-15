Biltmore Championship Asheville at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove: Course preview and FAQs
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First look at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove ahead of Biltmore Championship
The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, designed by Jack Nicklaus and built in 2005, will host the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
What is the course overview for The Cliffs at Walnut Cove?
The Cliffs at Walnut Cove is a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course that was built in 2005. The course serves as the host venue for the Biltmore Championship, providing a modern championship test that reflects Nicklaus' design philosophy and attention to strategic golf course architecture.
What is the course layout at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove?
The Cliffs at Walnut Cove plays as a par-71 layout measuring 7,249 yards from the championship tees. The course features a balanced distribution of holes with nine par 4s, five par 3s, and four par 5s. This configuration provides players with a variety of scoring opportunities while maintaining the challenge expected from a Jack Nicklaus design.
What defines the course design at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove?
As a Jack Nicklaus design, The Cliffs at Walnut Cove incorporates Nicklaus' signature architectural principles. Nicklaus, known for creating strategic layouts that reward precise shot-making and course management, built this course in 2005 as part of his extensive portfolio of championship golf course designs.
What is the hole-by-hole breakdown at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove?
|Hole
|Par
|Yardage
|Description
|1
|4
|410
|Opening par 4
|2
|3
|246
|Par 3
|3
|5
|541
|Par 5
|4
|4
|475
|Par 4
|5
|3
|205
|Par 3
|6
|4
|464
|Par 4
|7
|3
|199
|Par 3
|8
|5
|536
|Par 5
|9
|4
|481
|Par 4
|10
|4
|455
|Par 4
|11
|3
|187
|Par 3
|12
|4
|409
|Par 4
|13
|4
|420
|Par 4
|14
|3
|225
|Par 3
|15
|5
|535
|Par 5
|16
|4
|460
|Par 4
|17
|5
|568
|Par 5
|18
|4
|433
|Closing par 4
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.