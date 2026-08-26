Gary Woodland at TOUR Championship but still receiving grief for recent topped tee shot

Rebounding has been the name of the game this year for Woodland, who is making his first appearance at the TOUR Championship since 2019 when he arrived at East Lake as the reigning U.S. Open champion. His victory at the Texas Children’s Houston Open was his first in seven years, and he has added five top-10 finishes since that watershed win in March. The return of form all comes against the backdrop of a very public battle with post-traumatic stress disorder, which stemmed from his 2023 brain surgery and which he revealed at THE PLAYERS Championship.