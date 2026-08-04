Presidents Cup, Summit Golf Brands unveil U.S. and International Team uniforms for 2026 event
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Presidents Cup, Summit Golf Brands unveil 2026 uniforms for U.S., International Teams
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CHICAGO – The Presidents Cup and Summit Golf Brands unveiled Tuesday the official U.S. and International Team uniforms for the 2026 event set to be hosted at Medinah Country Club, Sept. 22-27.
B. Draddy and Zero Restriction will exclusively dress the U.S. and International Teams, in addition to their captains, caddies and staff for the PGA TOUR’s biennial team competition.
B. Draddy created uniforms for all seven days of the week, as well as separate pieces for various off-course events. Both teams will be provided B. Draddy polos and layers, including cashmere sweaters, sport vests, crewnecks and quarter zips. They’ll also receive Zero Restriction outerwear ranging from windproof vests to waterproof rain suits and accessories. Every piece will be embroidered with the Presidents Cup logo and the corresponding team shield or flag.
“It's a real honor to outfit these teams,” Billy Draddy, creative director of Summit Golf Brands and founder of B. Draddy, said. “Working with the captains meant a lot. These are guys that we look up to and have a lot of respect for, so working with them on the uniforms was really fulfilling. Being part of an international competition at this level makes it even more special.
“Throughout the process, our priority has been making sure both teams are represented well: that the players feel comfortable in what they’re wearing, that they look good and that the product performs. It’s been an easy collaboration from start to finish. The PGA TOUR is wonderful to work with, and we have a great relationship built around our products and the looks we put together. While every captain has been different, those collaborations have always come easily as well.”
The U.S. and the International Team uniforms are now on sale for fans to purchase on Fanatics.com, BDraddy.com, ZeroRestriction.com and PGATOURFanShop.com.
The U.S. Team uniforms will feature a patriotic red, white and blue palette rooted in tradition, while the International Team will don a striking combination of black and gold, reflective of the Shield that unites them.
“We’re excited to welcome B. Draddy and Zero Restriction back after a job well done outfitting us in 2024 at Royal Montreal,” Brandt Snedeker, 2026 U.S. Team captain, said. “They understand what our players need – gear that looks great, performs at the highest level and gives our guys the confidence to go out and play their best golf. I remember how important that was when I was playing team golf. It may sound simple, but when you’re comfortable and confident in what you’re wearing, it can make a difference. I was able to be very involved in the design process, and with feedback from our players, I think we’ve landed on uniforms our team will be proud to wear at Medinah this September.”
“One of the greatest privileges of being International Team captain is finding ways to unite 12 players from different countries, backgrounds and cultures," Geoff Ogilvy, 2026 International Team captain, said.
"Designing the team uniforms is a unique opportunity to help foster that connection. We wanted to create something that brings the players together, reflects the pride we have in the Shield and reinforces the sense that we're competing for something bigger than ourselves. B. Draddy and Zero Restriction did an outstanding job creating a collection that reflects who we are as a team while also giving the players the performance and comfort they expect. When our guys arrive at Medinah, they stop competing as individuals and become part of something bigger than themselves, and these uniforms reinforce that connection and pride.”
Summit Golf Brands has supported multiple editions of the Presidents Cup through its portfolio. Fairway & Greene and Zero Restriction outfitted the U.S. Team in 2015 in Korea, while Zero Restriction served as official outerwear partner in subsequent editions including 2019, 2022 and 2024. B. Draddy made its team uniform debut in 2024. The renewed partnership for 2026 reflects a long-standing alignment and underscores the strength of the Summit Golf Brands portfolio.
B. Draddy is an American sportswear brand known for blending heritage with modern performance, and Zero Restriction, the leader in premium technical golf outerwear, extends a decade-long involvement with the Presidents Cup, delivering performance designs built for any conditions.