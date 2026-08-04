Presidents Cup, Summit Golf Brands unveil U.S. and International Team uniforms for 2026 event

“We’re excited to welcome B. Draddy and Zero Restriction back after a job well done outfitting us in 2024 at Royal Montreal,” Brandt Snedeker, 2026 U.S. Team captain, said. “They understand what our players need – gear that looks great, performs at the highest level and gives our guys the confidence to go out and play their best golf. I remember how important that was when I was playing team golf. It may sound simple, but when you’re comfortable and confident in what you’re wearing, it can make a difference. I was able to be very involved in the design process, and with feedback from our players, I think we’ve landed on uniforms our team will be proud to wear at Medinah this September.”