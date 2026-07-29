Statement from PGA TOUR, Trey Mullinax
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The PGA TOUR announced Wednesday that Trey Mullinax has violated the PGA TOUR Anti-Doping Policy's ban on the use of performance-enhancing substances for testing positive for a substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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PGA TOUR Statement
The PGA TOUR announced Wednesday that Trey Mullinax has violated the PGA TOUR Anti-Doping Policy's ban on the use of performance-enhancing substances for testing positive for a substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). As a result, he is suspended for six months and eligible to return on Jan. 16, 2027.
Mullinax has cooperated fully with the TOUR throughout the process and accepted his suspension.
Statement from Trey Mullinax
To my fans, I want to address the news regarding my failed anti-doping test and the suspension that followed. I take full responsibility for what happened. At the end of the day, it is my responsibility to understand and follow the PGA TOUR’s Anti-Doping Policy and all of its rules and regulations. I failed to do that, and that is on me.
I recently used a medication to treat a condition I was originally diagnosed with in college without seeking approval under the TOUR’s Anti-Doping Policy.
My lack of knowledge is not an excuse. It was my responsibility to know the rules before taking any medication and I failed to do so. I want to be absolutely clear – I have never taken any substance with the intention of gaining a competitive advantage. Anyone who knows me knows how much I respect this game and the values it represents.
I accept the consequences of my actions and will use this experience as a lesson. Golf has given me so much, and I never want one mistake to define the respect I have for the game or for the people who support me. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, and I look forward to competing again in 2027.