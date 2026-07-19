2026 British Open final round updates: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young charging at Royal Birkdale

11:39 p.m.: The finishing holes at Royal Birkdale have been excellent all week, with the par-5 17th providing hope in front of the grueling 18th finisher. Notably, the par-3 15th, a new hole in the redesign here, is pushed back to its limit of 241 yards for the finale. This is how designer Tom Mackenzie intended the hole to play, daunting and intimidating, especially if approached into the wind. That par-3 will kick off a thrilling quartet of holes down the stretch, with the 16th pushed up a bit to potentially be drivable based on wind direction at 382 yards today. No lead is safe heading into this final stretch.