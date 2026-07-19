2026 British Open final round updates: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young charging at Royal Birkdale
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Highlights | Round 3 | The Open Championship
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SOUTHPORT, England – The final round of The Open Championship is underway, the last 18 holes of major championship golf left this year.
Soak it in and enjoy. We have a good one on tap. Sam Burns took a two-stroke lead into the final round in pursuit of his first major championship. Can any of the big names behind him have something to say about it? Ludvig Åberg and Bryson DeChambeau were 6-under, four strokes back. Hometown hero Tommy Fleetwood is five strokes back. Or could an unheralded name rise up the leaderboard, like Ryan Gerard or Jackson Suber?
We will be providing updates from on-site at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. Follow along all day as we put a wrap on major championship season. (All times local BST).
3:31 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood buries his third birdie of the day at No. 8, and all of a sudden he is just one back of the lead. Sam Burns touched 11-under briefly but coughed up shots at Nos. 4 and 5 to recede to 9-under. The leaderboard now features Burns, Fleetwood, Ryan Fox, Scottie Scheffler and a white-hot Cameron Young all within one stroke of the lead. Strap in.
2:42 p.m.: The final group is out on the golf course. Overnight leader Sam Burns made a stress-free par and that's what he will be looking to do today. Keep it simple and pick your spots to be aggressive and stretch the lead. He's only 1-for-5 in converting 54-hole leads in his PGA TOUR career. He has yet to hold one at this tournament, though he was just a shot off the lead in 2024 at Royal Troon and shot 80.
2:20 p.m.: We've already got a moment that we'll remember for a long time, regardless of outcome. Tommy Fleetwood just jarred a 73-foot birdie putt at the first hole, igniting the home crowd. There's not a soul on property rooting against Fleetwood this week, who grew up just down the road from Royal Birkdale. He sputtered to the finish line yesterday, hindering his hopes, but that birdie will instill some belief. He's 6-under, four back.
1:19 p.m.: Time to get serious now. Scottie Scheffler just birdied the second and is now up to 6-under. The putting has held him back all week, but he hasn't needed it so far. He stuck it to 4 feet at the second and within a few inches at the first.
1:06 p.m.: Some early fireworks from the stars chasing. Scottie Scheffler just nearly holed out for eagle at the first and is quickly in red numbers for the day, 5-under overall. Cameron Young just birdied the fifth, now 4-under for his day and 7-under for the tournament. Can either of them mount a charge? There are few proven players ahead of them. Bryson DeChambeau is the only player in the top-10 (other than Scheffler) that has won a major.
12:40 p.m.: The lowest score we've seen so far today is 4-under 66. If that's representative of the day ahead, it shrinks the list of possible winners or will require Sam Burns to implode, which feels unlikely. We might be done with 62s, though just as we type this, Cameron Young birdied the third to move 3-under through three. He's now 6-under, only four back of Burns.
Still a lot of uncertainty about how this might end. Winning score probabilities via Data Golf:
13-under: 13.4%
12-under: 20.0%
11-under: 22.0%
10-under: 17.4%
11:39 p.m.: The finishing holes at Royal Birkdale have been excellent all week, with the par-5 17th providing hope in front of the grueling 18th finisher. Notably, the par-3 15th, a new hole in the redesign here, is pushed back to its limit of 241 yards for the finale. This is how designer Tom Mackenzie intended the hole to play, daunting and intimidating, especially if approached into the wind. That par-3 will kick off a thrilling quartet of holes down the stretch, with the 16th pushed up a bit to potentially be drivable based on wind direction at 382 yards today. No lead is safe heading into this final stretch.
11:15 a.m.: Good morning! There are no low scores out there yet, like we saw with Ryan Fox’s 62 on Saturday. That doesn’t mean one isn’t out there.
Here are some notable tee times for today:
- 11:30 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Smith
- 12:05 p.m.: Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:45 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
- 12:55 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry
- 1:40 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 1:50 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Jackson Suber
- 2:00 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Lucas Herbert
- 2:10 p.m.: Ryan Gerard, Si Woo Kim
- 2:20 p.m.: Sam Burns, Ryan Fox