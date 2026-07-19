Cameron Young’s major breakthrough feels closer than ever after British Open runner-up

Young’s lone blemish came at the 72nd hole after his drive found one of the many fairway bunkers at Birkdale. His attempt to escape and still reach the green was thin and battered against the tall face of the sand trap, caroming some 30 yards further right. His approach from there would find sand again, and after nearly holing his second bunker shot of the hole, he tapped in for bogey. It’s a finish that felt cruel after four hours of exquisite golf.