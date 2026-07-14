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2026 British Open: What will players earn this year at Royal Birkdale?

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Top 10 scramblers who can contend at Royal Birkdale

Top 10 scramblers who can contend at Royal Birkdale

Written by Staff

The Open Championship returns to the Sefton coast for the eleventh time, with the total prize fund for the championship reaching $17.75 million. The winner of The Open at Royal Birkdale will receive $3.2 million in prize money.

Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professional golfers and ties $12,900; next 20 professional golfers and ties $10,750; remainder of professional golfers and ties $9,100.

Scroll below for the full purse breakdown:

FinishPayout
1st$3,200,000
2nd$1,842,000
3rd$1,181,000
4th$917,000
5th$738,000
6th$639,700
7th$549,700
8th$463,250
9th$406,200
10th$367,000
11th$334,200
12th$296,000
13th$278,500
14th$260,700
15th$241,900
16th$222,700
17th$212,000
18th$202,000
19th$193,600
20th$184,500
21st$175,900
22nd$167,100
23rd$158,100
24th$149,300
25th$144,250
26th$138,000
27th$133,000
28th$128,400
29th$122,800
30th$116,500
31st$112,700
32nd$106,900
33rd$103,100
34th$100,200
35th$96,700
36th$92,900
37th$88,500
38th$84,100
39th$81,000
40th$78,400
41st$75,200
42nd$71,500
43rd$68,300
44th$64,400
45th$60,700
46th$57,600
47th$55,300
48th$53,100
49th$50,700
50th$49,400
51st$48,350
52nd$47,500
53rd$46,800
54th$46,100
55th$45,300
56th$44,700
57th$44,250
58th$43,950
59th$43,625
60th$43,325
61st$43,100
62nd$42,900
63rd$42,700
64th$42,500
65th$42,150
66th$41,825
67th$41,500
68th$41,200
69th$40,900
70th$40,700

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Groupings Official

The Open Championship

Matthew Baldwin
ENG
M. Baldwin
ENG
M. Baldwin
Thomas Detry
BEL
T. Detry
BEL
T. Detry
James Nicholas
USA
J. Nicholas
USA
J. Nicholas
Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
USA
M. Kim
Daniel Hillier
NZL
D. Hillier
NZL
D. Hillier
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