4H AGO
2026 British Open: What will players earn this year at Royal Birkdale?
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Top 10 scramblers who can contend at Royal Birkdale
Written by Staff
The Open Championship returns to the Sefton coast for the eleventh time, with the total prize fund for the championship reaching $17.75 million. The winner of The Open at Royal Birkdale will receive $3.2 million in prize money.
Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professional golfers and ties $12,900; next 20 professional golfers and ties $10,750; remainder of professional golfers and ties $9,100.
Scroll below for the full purse breakdown:
|Finish
|Payout
|1st
|$3,200,000
|2nd
|$1,842,000
|3rd
|$1,181,000
|4th
|$917,000
|5th
|$738,000
|6th
|$639,700
|7th
|$549,700
|8th
|$463,250
|9th
|$406,200
|10th
|$367,000
|11th
|$334,200
|12th
|$296,000
|13th
|$278,500
|14th
|$260,700
|15th
|$241,900
|16th
|$222,700
|17th
|$212,000
|18th
|$202,000
|19th
|$193,600
|20th
|$184,500
|21st
|$175,900
|22nd
|$167,100
|23rd
|$158,100
|24th
|$149,300
|25th
|$144,250
|26th
|$138,000
|27th
|$133,000
|28th
|$128,400
|29th
|$122,800
|30th
|$116,500
|31st
|$112,700
|32nd
|$106,900
|33rd
|$103,100
|34th
|$100,200
|35th
|$96,700
|36th
|$92,900
|37th
|$88,500
|38th
|$84,100
|39th
|$81,000
|40th
|$78,400
|41st
|$75,200
|42nd
|$71,500
|43rd
|$68,300
|44th
|$64,400
|45th
|$60,700
|46th
|$57,600
|47th
|$55,300
|48th
|$53,100
|49th
|$50,700
|50th
|$49,400
|51st
|$48,350
|52nd
|$47,500
|53rd
|$46,800
|54th
|$46,100
|55th
|$45,300
|56th
|$44,700
|57th
|$44,250
|58th
|$43,950
|59th
|$43,625
|60th
|$43,325
|61st
|$43,100
|62nd
|$42,900
|63rd
|$42,700
|64th
|$42,500
|65th
|$42,150
|66th
|$41,825
|67th
|$41,500
|68th
|$41,200
|69th
|$40,900
|70th
|$40,700