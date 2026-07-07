Last Chance Qualifier: 12 players set to battle for one spot at Royal Birkdale

Announced by The R&A in December among a series of enhancements intended to elevate the fan experience at The Open, the 18-hole qualifier will be conducted across the same Southport links where a champion will lift the claret jug seven days later. The 12-man field will include each of the first two alternates for the tournament, which – after the recent addition of 15 players via the Official World Golf Rankings – are world No. 77 Potgieter and No. 78 Matti Schmid.