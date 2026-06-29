Scottie Scheffler notches fourth runner-up of season after short playoff miss at Travelers Championship

For periods of the week at TPC River Highlands, it felt like it was Scheffler’s time to make a triumphant return to the winner’s circle. A sub-60 score seemed nearly inevitable as he made a second-nine surge on Friday afternoon, only to settle for a 10-under 60 after two straight closing pars, one off his career low of 59 (also in New England, at TPC Boston in 2020). But on the weekend, he never reached the gear to put away the field; an uncharacteristically sloppy bogey at the 18th hole Saturday put him a stroke behind Hovland into the final round, and even with Hovland making four bogeys in his first 10 holes Sunday, the world No. 1 stayed in neutral enough for the Norwegian to stick around and eventually triumph.